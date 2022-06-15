Bring your family to two free family fun events, Colossal's Dream Garden and Gerry Paul and the Elephant Tree Band (pictured) on July 31. Photo/ Supplied

Hawke's Bay Arts Festival fans will not have to wait until October for some stunning entertainment.

Instead they can look forward to next month when the Festival Taster series opens, running through until August.

The series opens with The Cunning Little Vixen, presented in partnership with Festival Opera on July 23.

The following weekend presents a trio of free family events, Ōkāreka Dance Company's Mana Wāhine, Dream Garden by Colossal and Gerry Paul & The Elephant Tree Band.

The series concludes with New Zealand music icons Troy Kingi & Delaney Davidson, Che Fu & The Kratez and Reb Fountain with her band.

Cunning Little Vixen - Saturday 23 July 2022 - Toitoi Arts and Events Centre - Opera House

The Hawke's Bay Arts Festival proudly presents Leoš Janáček's operatic fable The Cunning Little Vixen in partnership with Festival Opera.

Whether you're an opera lover or new to the genre, this is a fantastic opportunity to witness the first opera performed at the Opera House since 2013. The Cunning Little Vixen is a tale that is both tragic and life-affirming, revealing that from death comes growth and renewal. The story, adapted from a 1920s comic strip, follows the life of a clever vixen (a fox) that is captured by a local forester as a cub. Directed by John Wilkie and conducted by José Aparicio.

Mana Wāhine - Saturday 30 July 2022 - Napier Municipal Theatre

Ōkāreka Dance Company's runaway success story, Mana Wāhine, is presented with support from the Napier Municipal Theatre, a grant from Pub Charity and sponsorship from Benson Group and Magiq Software.

This is a free performance but you must register to secure your ticket. Created by three of Aotearoa's best contemporary dance exponents, artistic director Taiaroa Royal with Taane Mete and Malia Johnston, Mana Wāhine celebrates the essence of wāhine, life and death. Drawing from Māori tikanga and combining dance, waiata and karakia with mesmerising imagery, this work offers a vision of the strength that empowers women around the world. With five-star reviews from around the globe, do not miss this beautiful work.

Family Events - Sunday 31 July 2022 - Toitoi Arts and Events Centre - Assembly Room and Opera House

Bring your family to two free family fun events, Colossal's Dream Garden and Gerry Paul and the Elephant Tree Band. Catch a preview of the newly renovated Assembly Room at Toitoi's Municipal Building, when Gerry Paul and his five-piece band The T-bones perform the story and songs from his fabulous children's book Hank the Wrestling Shark. Be spellbound and join the mesmerising Dream Garden performance on the Opera House stage, from the talented Colossal crew (Laser Kiwi) and featuring Imogen Stone and Jackson Cordery on silks and aerial performance.

Troy Kingi with Delaney Davidson - Wednesday 10 August 2022 - Toitoi Arts and Events Centre - Opera House

Black Sea Golden Ladder is the official halfway mark of Troy Kingi's 10 10 10 series (10 albums in 10 years in 10 genres), and is his foray into folk. A collaboration with award-winning artist/producer Delaney Davidson, Black Sea Golden Ladder is what Kingi describes as his most personal work yet - a glimpse into the cycle of humanity and his own stories on fatherhood, love, and mortality. This is a unique opportunity to witness the magic when two NZ icons team up in a passionate performance of their music and artistry.

Che Fu and the Kratez - Friday 12 August - Toitoi Arts and Events Centre - Opera House

Che Fu is one of the best-selling hip hop acts to ever come out of Aotearoa. He effectively paved the way for the golden years of local rap that would follow in the mid-00s. Che Fu's second album Navigator from 2001 featured tracks that have become Kiwi classics, crossing genres and bringing hip hop to the masses. Now is your chance to help us celebrate the album's 21st anniversary, with Che and his band The Kratez playing the album in its entirety, and other tunes from his repertoire.

Reb Fountain and band - Saturday 27 August - Toitoi Arts and Events Centre - Opera House

2021 Taite Music prizewinner Reb Fountain is returning to Hawke's Bay with her all star band including Dave Khan, Earl Robertson and Karin Canzek to celebrate the release of her highly anticipated album release 'IRIS' - the product of New Zealand's first lockdown and her commitment to crafting music every day. Singles like 'Beastie' and 'Heart' showcase an effortless blend of pop and noir folk-punk sound, weaving anthemic tunes that sit with the flawed human spirit and leave listeners spellbound. Reb is a rising superstar so catch her while you can before she leaves for her North American tour in October.