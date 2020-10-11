Tararua's wellbeing issues identified

Patients being sent home from Palmerston North Hospital in the early hours of the morning is of concern to the Dannevirke Community Board.

By Sue Emeny

Housing, drugs and loneliness were the three issues causing the most concern in Tararua, according to Dannevirke Community Board members.

The issues were identified by board members at their meeting on Wednesday when Tararua Health and Wellbeing Governance Group chairwoman Sharon Wards and Angela Rainham, the MidCentral District Health Board locality and population health manager, gave an update on the group's five-year plan.

In updating the plan, the four areas were identified as priorities were access to healthcare, mental health and addiction, better communication and connection and healthy living.

Tararua Health and Wellbeing Governance Group chairwoman Sharon Wards.

Wards said there were no surprises that one of the key issues of healthy living was housing.

"We have agreed as a group to establish a working party to hold a community forum. This will be a way of bringing people together to provide an update on our strategies to make long-term improvements."

In terms of mental health and addiction services Wards said there was a lot of impetus into this with a prime focus on intervention.

Rainham said the focus was on trying to catch people before problems developed.

"It's about working with people and taking a strength-based approach, asking them how can we help you."

Community board chairman Pat Walshe asked how the group found the people who need help.

"We have people who want to access services say we don't know who to go to."

Rainham said groups such as the community board could help by sharing information.

Board member Terry Hynes felt having the right locations for these services was imperative as was having the right sort of referral service.

He said after working for two years there was now a mental health and addiction service in Tararua for up to 19-year-olds.

"The community board found out through a mention in a report from the council's chief executive that the governance group was working on housing and mental health.

"I get really concerned about re-inventing the wheel. I have been a strong advocate of good housing for people, but not having any communication from the governance group means the board is not on the radar with what the group is doing."

Hynes said he would like to think the community board could receive an update every three months at least.

Wards said she was mindful that communication needed to be enhanced but up until recently the governance group was meeting only every three months. It was now meeting every six weeks.

She said the problem was the group had a governance role only."The governance group is providing the oversight, not doing the doing."

Outlining some of the issues the governance group tackled, Rainham said St John had approached the group seeking feedback on changes that were being made.

"We have teachers who are struggling with children suffering from anxiety come to us and we can provide training for them and we have helped out in Pahiatua and Woodville with first response training."

Wards said as issues arose the group tried to come up with solutions.

One issue that Hynes was concerned about was people being sent home from Palmerston North Hospital at 5am.

"That galls me," he said. Rainham said unfortunately it happened when people had gone to the emergency department.

"It's more a case where people haven't been admitted but have only just been treated. That issue does come up and we do feed that back to the DHB."

Hynes asked if it was possible for some of the more minor problems to be treated in Dannevirke.

"If they could be treated here people wouldn't have to wait hours and hours at the hospital and then be sent home at some ridiculous time."

Wards said the DHB response was that it was actively looking to provide services closer to home and what could be done in the community rather than having people travel to Palmerston North. Hynes said it would be a huge relief if minor issues could be resolved in Dannevirke.

Rainham then asked board members what they saw as health and wellbeing priorities.

Hynes said through the Covid-10 lockdown loneliness had become especially apparent as an area of concern.

Councillor Erana Peeti-Webber said she had noticed loneliness seemed to affect men more than women.

"Men don't tend to get into groups as women do."

Hynes said another priority was the provision of dialysis treatment in Dannevirke.

Rainham said that was something the DHB was looking at.

Kim Spooner-Taylor saw drugs as being an issue.

Wards said she hoped that somebody would raise that matter.

Peeti-Webber said the problem was highlighted by the fact that half of those out of work wouldn't pass a drug test.

In conclusion, Rainham said the problems of housing, drugs and loneliness were something that had been raised often over the last three or four months.