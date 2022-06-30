Tararua's annual plan tackles challenges

Raj Suppiah - council had strategies but it was still impacted by prices. Photo / NZME

Raj Suppiah - council had strategies but it was still impacted by prices. Photo / NZME

Tararua District Council's annual plan was not straightforward, with rates remaining a real challenge, councillors were told this week.

Group manager corporate Raj Suppiah said normally the second year of a long-term plan (LTP) should be straightforward.

However, he said that changes the council was facing meant the annual plan had to be revisited to take into account various challenges.

One of those challenges was the rates increase.

Suppiah said the team had looked at historic rates increases and in the long-term plan in 2012 the average rates increase was around 3 per cent.

The next long-term plan had an increase of 4 per cent.

"We've been in that gradual slow increase in the last few LTPs," he said.

Last year's rates increase was just over 9 per cent and the council was proposing to adopt in the next annual plan an increase of 11.22 per cent.

Suppiah said the main drivers of the increase were a changing regulatory framework, rising compliance costs and inflation.



"As much as we have strategies in place, we are still impacted by prices."

Other factors were adapting to climate change and the impact of growth in the district.

Suppiah said the team was also identifying gaps, such as infrastructure and investment in retaining and attracting staff.

"So that is the context to [what] we are facing."

Council had looked at where it could reduce the impact on rates. Photo / NZME

Suppiah said the response to that was the higher rate increase.

Council also had to look at the ability of ratepayers to pay with that increase as well as the affordability of not doing anything or not doing enough.

"We looked at our budgets with a lot more scrutiny," Suppiah said.

That included revenue sources with a shift towards user pays, which would reduce the impact on the rates.

He said they'd also looked at depreciation funding and debt repayment.

"We decided we will not underfund depreciation because of investments that we have to do in the infrastructure space."

So they'd looked at debt repayment, which has been at 2 per cent and reduced it to 1 per cent.

That was with the caveat that if investment in infrastructure was increased over the next couple of years they would revisit it.

Councillor Peter Johns said two years ago the council had kept the rates increase down to a level that it shouldn't have.

"But Covid had hit, we were worried about job losses, the effect on the community and business at large and in hindsight we should have rated where it should have been rated."

Suppiah said then the proposed increase had been around 5.9 per cent and because of Covid they had to put it back down to around 2.5 per cent.

Councillor Shirley Hull brought up the rates rebate, which mayor Tracey Collis had wanted to discuss with Minister of Finance Grant Robertson.

"We're going to have pensioners and people on fixed incomes in this community getting large increases."

She said the rates rebate was important for districts like Tararua and wondered if it should be taken back to the minister with some urgency.

She urged the council to treat people with a "little bit of kindness" while they played catch up with the increase, especially in communications with ratepayers.

Suppiah said he had received information that the income threshold for the rates rebate would be increased and the amount of the rebate would also be increased from July 1.