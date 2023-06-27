Elaine Dougherty and Jocelyn McKay with their NZ Federation of Women's Institutes national trophies and the items which won them.

The Tararua Federation of Women’s Institutes is making a name for itself in national circles, winning the top prize at its national conference for the second year in a row.

This year the 102nd conference was held in Timaru and Elaine Dougherty, Kay Brabender and Claire Currie from the Tararua federation attended, enjoying the conference and the national competition that goes with it.

The national competition covers 12 categories, each with a trophy.

The 12 finalists are then judged by the national committee to select the supreme winner who wins the Eva Rennie Tray.

Last year Dannevirke member Helen Monteith won the Edna Way Cup in the Over 80s Division and was astonished and delighted to win the Eva Rennie Tray with her fabric drawstring pouch.

This year it was Elaine Dougherty’s turn to do the double, winning the Robert Young Cup in the craft section for her beautifully made toilet bag and, like Helen, was amazed to go on to win the Eva Rennie Tray.

Elaine said it had been a challenging task – the brief was to include zips and pockets - but she really enjoys entering the competitions each year.

She says they give her a focus and incentive to learn new skills.

After 50 years in the Women’s Institute, Elaine has had quite a few successes, including last year when she won the Robert Young Rose Bowl which requires three specific items to be entered representing a theme – that year it was Christmas - and then the Summer Cup for a “hand-made book or journal of up to 20 pages incorporating a book-binding technique”.

This year she was part of a group entry for the Robert Young Rose Bowl; her team of Jocelyn McKay (tea cosy), Dianne St Merat (jam label) and herself (table runner) being placed second.

Elaine had to leave her country and western hat (the conference’s theme) behind in Timaru in order to fit her trophies into her bag.

Jocelyn McKay won the silver tray for her embroidered “Tree of Life” tapestry, which she says only took her two months to complete once she had created the design.

Having been a member of the Women’s Institute for 50 years, she says she loves the annual challenges. Both women are already planning for next year.



