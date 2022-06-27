Elaine Dougherty and Helen Monteith hold the National Women's Institute Trophies.

Every year the National Women's Institute holds its conference and associated with it is its national competition.

This year, on May 30-31, the 101st Conference was held in Lower Hutt after a cancellation last year due to the pandemic.

At stake in the annual competitions were 12 trophies which attracted over 200 entries from the very best practitioners of the crafts nationwide. Entries had to have been created in the last year.

Helen Monteith and Elaine Dougherty, of the Tararua Federation of Women's Institutes, came home with four of those 12 trophies including the Eva Rennie Tray for Best In Show, won by Helen.

Helen has been waiting for the day when she could enter in the Over Eighty competition and these nationals were it, entering her Fabric Drawstring pouch which won the Edna Way Cup.

Helen holds the Eva Rennie Tray for best in show, the winning item a fabric drawstring pouch on the table next to the Edna Way Cup.

To her astonishment, not only was her pouch a winner in her age division but the judges assessed her intricate work as Best In Show.

The Dannevirke resident was thrilled and says she loves her craft work, originally helping fill in the hours between milkings on the dairy farm before Monty and she retired and now whenever she wants to. She has been 48 years in the Women's Institute.

Meanwhile, Elaine gained two cups - the Robert Young Cup entered on behalf of the Tararua Federation and The Summer Cup on her own behalf.

Elaine Dougherty holds the Summer Show Cup and Robert Young Cup certificates.

The Robert Young Cup requires three specific items to be entered, representing a theme – this year it was Christmas. She submitted a Christmas stocking, a double-sided scrapbook page and a Christmas tree decoration, gaining two firsts and a second to win the Cup for the second year in a row.

Her second entry was in the "handmade book or journal of up to 20 pages incorporating a book-binding technique" category, which again won first place, and this time The Summer Cup.

Again, like Helen, the Pahiatua resident loves her crafts and tries to learn a new one each year. After 49 years in the Women's Institute she knows "quite a few."

Both ladies are already thinking about the next national competition and gained a few clues as to its likely challenges from conference. In the meantime, the focus is to get ready for the local Tararua Women's Institute Show in October, where you will see the items which did so well nationally.