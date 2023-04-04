Dannevirke rising talent Jake Laws showing a deft touch against Luke Beardmore. Laws won 3/1.

A successful 52nd Tararua Squash Open was held from Thursday, March 30, to Saturday, April 1, at the squash courts in Pahiatua.

Fielding 50 entries across nine divisions demonstrated the popularity of this tournament, including players travelling from Taihape, Whanganui, Feilding, Palmerston North, Ashurst, Otaki, Hawke’s Bay, Dannevirke, Masterton, and Martinborough.

In the men’s open final, Luke Jones (Masterton) beat Matthew Ratcliffe (Whanganui) 3/0.

In the women’s open final, Hannah Grimmett (Otaki) beat Ngakuira Osborne (Palmerston North 3/2)

In the open divisions, winners received a $400 cash prize, and runners-up $200.

Rising star Brodie Bennett extends for a forehand smash against Ali Romanos. Bennett went on to win 3/2.

The tournament was sponsored by Beales Trucking, Bisset Honda, Colliers Pahiatua, Pahiatua Chiropractic, Pahiatua Upholstery, and Wild Nails Pahiatua. Next club tournaments: one-day juniors event on May 28, and the club’s Matariki tournament on July 13-15.

“This year was particularly gratifying for our organising committee,” said men’s club captain Ali Romanos. “Player entries filled up in record time, with entries from right around the region.

“From the feedback received, the club has clearly developed a strong reputation for well-organised tournaments played in the right spirit.

“For any local readers who’d like to try squash, please come along to a Friday club night from 6pm. No experience or gear is required, beyond a pair of non-marking trainers. Follow Tararua Squash on Facebook for more information, or contact ali@aliromanos.com,” he said.



