Tararua social services hub finally officially opened

Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis cuts the ribbon to officially open Bluey, watched by Tararua REAP life member Stephen Paewai, chairwoman Wendy Lansdown and general manager Claire Chapman.

By Sue Emeny

After postponement through Covid-19 lockdowns, Tararua REAP has finally been able to officially open its iconic neighbouring office known as Bluey.

The building now houses a community services and support centre in which MASH Trust, the Cancer Society and Women's Refuge are based.

Tararua REAP chairwoman Wendy Lansdown addresses guests and staff at the official opening of "Bluey", Gordon Street's iconic blue building that is now a base for social services.

In welcoming guests and staff to Wednesday's official opening, Tararua REAP chairwoman Wendy Lansdown said the hub would support the community in three main ways - through social collaboration, social inclusion and service provision.

"Bluey will act as a hub for social services and the community to meet. It will be a one-stop place for services to share information and promote their roles. It will also enhance the ability of other services to work within the community."

She said it would provide comfortable, non-threatening, non-clinical, homely, private but neutral spaces for social service providers and community service providers to meet with families and individuals.

Lansdown paid tribute to the work carried out by the previous REAP chairman Stephen Paewai who stepped down from the role at the annual meeting in June but remains a board member.

"Stephen took on the role in 2012, has led the board and the staff through several changes, has always been an active participant in all training and has supported the staff."

Paewai's service was acknowledged with a life membership of Tararua REAP.

Cancer Society Central Districts Division business services manager Chris Franklyn said the Cancer Society had a long association with Tararua and the Dannevirke Community.

"The Dannevirke Cancer Support Group has been meeting for many years and we appreciate the work the members do. We appreciate the time and effort they put in."

He thanked previous support co-ordinator Shirley Walker for her many years of work, John Robertson for providing their previous office space and John and Shirley Davidson for their legacy which would make a huge difference in the lives of cancer patients.

In officially opening the hub, Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis acknowledged the aroha and mahi of the service providers.

"REAP general manager Claire Chapman has led the way in this collaboration and we are stronger together and know what we need in our community."

Dannevirke High School teacher Lalita Prasad with students Emily Beale, Rosa Christini, Charlotte Hawkins, Maria Barrow and Jessica Bradbury who prepared and served the lunch for the official opening.

Following the official part of the programme guests and staff were invited into Bluey for lunch which was provided by Dannevirke High School Home Economics Year 10 students who planned the menu, provided the costing and prepared and served the food as part of their lesson plan.