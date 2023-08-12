Junior netball Te Kura (first) versus Combined. Photo / Dave Murdoch

A postponement of the Tararua Seven-a-Side Multi-Sport tournament earlier this month proved to be a stroke of luck, with the new date just two days later serving up a day of winter sunshine.

It is the 12th year for the tournament, which involved more than 650 students from 17 primary schools, with the smaller country schools amalgamated to form a country combined team - which did its fair share of winning despite not having played much together.

In total, 72 teams played 240 games over four and a half hours, helped by more than 50 volunteer officials, mostly Tararua College and Dannevirke High School students - who did a terrific job.

The format makes the day flow well - seven players per team, seven-minute halves, each sport - netball, rugby, football and hockey - pretty much in sync.

While the event was organised and run by Sport Manawatū under guidance from its healthy active learning lead Murray Te Huki, there was assistance from sporting parent bodies Manawatū Rugby, Central Football, Netball Manawatū, with help from the Bush clubs in setting up the venues and supplying gear.

Results success was evenly spread throughout the district’s schools.

Senior Rugby

1: Ruahine

2: Pahīatua

3: St Joseph’s

Junior Rugby

1: St Joseph’s

2: Pahīatua

3: Ruahine

Senior Netball

1: Dannevirke South

2: Huia Range

3: Pahīatua

Junior Netball

1: Te Kura Kaupapa Māori O Tamaki Nui A Rua

2: Huia Range

3: Dannevirke South

Senior Hockey

1: St Anthony’s

2: Pahīatua

3: Eketāhuna

Junior Hockey

1: Combined Schools (Mangatainoka, Ballance, Pongaroa, Makuri, Alfredton)

2: St Anthony’s

3: Pahīatua

Senior Football

1: St Anthony’s

2: Huia Range

3: Pahīatua

Junior Football

1: Woodville

2: Pahīatua

3: Kumeroa

