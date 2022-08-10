Students from Pahiatua School with their trophy for junior rugby. Photo / Supplied

For Leah Sole, organising the Seven-a-Side Multi Sport tournament is the highlight of her year.

The tournament, held at Bush Multisport Park last week, was in its 11th year this year.

There were 18 primary schools from the Tararua district, with 73 teams totalling more than 700 children, taking part in 240 games of rugby, hockey, football and netball.

"It was great to see so many tamariki having fun playing sport," said Sole, the recreation advisor for the Tararua District for Sport Manawatū.

"This event is one of a kind. Having so many sports in one facility in one day is massive."

Ruahine School students were among those who braved the weather to play in the tournament. Photo / Supplied

While the weather might have tried to put a dampener on things with a few showers through the day, there was nothing "too heavy".

Te Tahi Rautahi and Raehanna Wharekawa Reti from Dannevirke South School head for a try, with Daeziah, Jaylynn and Jay from Huia Range School not far behind. Photo / Supplied

Sole was grateful for the help of the many organisations which made the day possible - Pahiatua Junior Football and Bush Rugby, who provided the gear, Manawatū Rugby and Netball Manawatū for running the rugby and netball, and Bush Multisport, who lent the use of the park.

There were also more than 50 volunteers to officiate the games on the day.

Most of them were students from Dannevirke High School and Tararua College, with many who had competed in the tournament themselves when they were in primary school.

Hoping for a goal in netball. Photo / Supplied

Sole said the tournament could not be run without them.

"We are very grateful for the support from Dannevirke High School and Tararua College students to be officials for all the games. They're a huge help at this tournament."

A student reaches for the ball before the opposing team can get to it in hockey. Photo / Supplied

The seven-a-side tournament was created some years ago by a teacher from Weber School who had seen a sevens tournament and decided to do something similar for the district.

Results:

Senior Rugby

1: Dannevirke South

2: Huia Range

3: Ruahine

Junior Rugby

1: Pahiatua

2: Huia Range

3: St Josephs

Senior Netball

1: Dannevirke South

2: Te Kura Kaupapa Māori O Tamaki Nui A Rua

3: Huia Range

Junior Netball

1: Huia Range

2: Pahiatua

3: Dannevirke South

Senior Hockey

1: St Anthony's

2: Dannevirke South

3: Pahiatua

Junior Hockey

1: Pahiatua

2: Dannevirke South

3: St Anthony's

Senior Football

1: Pahiatua

2: Alfredton

3: St Anthony's & Kumeroa

Junior Football

1: Pahiatua

2: Huia Range

3: St Anythony's & Kumeroa