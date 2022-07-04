Weber School was closed on Tuesday due to staff sickness. Photo / Supplied

One school was forced to close for a day because of teacher absences and others have been doing their best to cope with the current round of winter illnesses.

Weber School, a small rural primary school about 35km east of Dannevirke, posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday that it was closed, saying the teachers were sick.

Dannevirke High School last month was rostering students home because of teacher and student sickness and Ruahine School principal Sarah McCord said absences had been "horrendous" over the past few weeks.

She said she had managed to keep the school open despite having to send small numbers of children home when they'd turned up sick.

Some students had to be moved to different classes temporarily but it meant constant disruption for the children.

"We want to do our best for our kids," McCord said.