Tararua schools compete in Bush Athletics

Students supported each other in each event.

A school sports co-ordinator says students showed great attitudes at the Bush Athletics day by supporting and encouraging each other.

Grey skies didn't stop the children from participating in the athletics.

Pahīatua sports co-ordinator Rhonda Coffin says the children were “awesome” in their attitudes.

Held earlier this month at Bush Multisport Park in Pahīatua, schools from the southern end of the district came along to compete in track and field events.

Schools competing were: Ballance, Woodville, Pongaroa, Alfredton, Eketāhuna, Pahīatua, Mangatainoka, Makuri and St Anthony’s.

There were different track and field events.

Rhonda says the top students from each school competed. Some of them participated in all events while others were only doing track or field events.

She says all the competitors showed some “really good skills”.

Students from Tararua College also came along on the day to help with refereeing and coaching.