Tararua roadworks ramping up

The Saddle Rd will close to westbound traffic from tomorrow for maintenance work.

Road works will affect two major Tararua roads from tomorrow, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has advised.

State Highway 2 between Pahiatua and Mangatainoka will undergo resurfacing work, starting tomorrow.

The work on the three-kilometre stretch of road is expected to take around eight weeks to complete, depending on the weather.

While the work is under way, stop/go traffic management will be in place and motorists are advised to expect some delays.

"We will do our best to minimise delays, and ask that motorists remain patient and adhere to the temporary speed restriction through the work site," Regional Transport Systems Manager Ross I'Anson says.

Meanwhile, the Saddle Rd will be closed to all westbound traffic from tomorrow until Friday, between 9am and 2.30pm each day.

"People will be seeing plenty of work sites throughout the region now and over the coming months. That's because the summer months are the best time for road resurfacing as daylight hours are longer and the warm, dry air helps new seal stick to the road surface," I'Anson says.

"We know that delays and road closures can be frustrating, but this work is about ensuring our roads remain safe for motorists. It's important that people take extra care when travelling through our work sites to ensure the safety of our crews and other road users."

For traffic updates check: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic; Facebook: facebook.com/nztacni; Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiCN; Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz or phone 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)