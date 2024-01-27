Tararua residents can help Fonterra teams support Relay for Life Manawatū

The Fonterra Relay For Life team leaders (from left): Libby Bird (FRI) Kylie Bremner (Longburn) Megan Morgan (Pahīatua) in 2023.

The Fonterra Relay For Life team leaders (from left): Libby Bird (FRI) Kylie Bremner (Longburn) Megan Morgan (Pahīatua) in 2023.

Fonterra teams from across the Manawatū and Tararua are aiming to raise $10,000 for the Cancer Society by taking part in the Manawatū 2024 Relay for Life in March.

The Co-op’s relay team is made up of employees from Fonterra Longburn and Pahīatua sites, Fonterra’s Research and Development Centre (FRDC), Farm Source Manawatū and Tararua, and Fonterra Brands – Mako Mako Road, in Palmerston North.

Suppliers, friends, family, and anyone from across the community are also invited to get involved.

Kylie Bremner is part of the organising committee and works as operations support at the Co-op’s Pahīatua and Longburn sites.

Kylie has a personal connection to the Cancer Society, having had cancer three times before the age of 40.

“I got to experience first-hand the support that the Cancer Society offers, such as counselling, support groups and travel rebates for my travel to and from treatment,” says Kylie.

“Most people have been touched by cancer in some way and it’s great to be able to support and raise funds that will help people with their cancer journey.”

The opening lap of Relay for Life is known as the “celebration lap”, led by people who have or previously had cancer and the people who have cared for them.

Kylie completed this lap last year with some of the friends and family who supported her during her illnesses.

“It was very special. It’s a powerful moment seeing how many people have lost loved ones and been touched by cancer. I realised how lucky I am to still be alive.”

Last year Fonterra Longburn and Pahīatua sites and FRDC raised $7500 for the Cancer Society, but this year the team is upping their target to $10,000 by selling tickets for a multi-prize raffle.

“We’re really motivated to give back to our local communities who may at some time need support from the Cancer Society,” says Kylie.

Kylie says the team has received huge support from local businesses that are keen to back the cause, with the prize pool already sitting close to $5000. Prizes include vouchers from Bunnings, Hunting & Fishing, and Carters Tyres, plus a set of Betacraft wet weather gear, meat packs and a Stihl chainsaw, to name a few.

Thinking ahead to March, Kylie is looking forward to experiencing the event with friends, family, and colleagues.

“There will be a real hype and energy with everyone getting involved to raise money for a great cause. It also gets a bit competitive!”

The team plans to park a Fonterra Milk Tanker next to their marquee so people can take a look inside. They’ll also have a Farm Source BBQ trailer set up, to feed the team over the 24 hours.

Tickets for the multi-prize raffle can be purchased from Fonterra Farm Source stores across Manawatu, Tararua, and Wairarapa from February 5.

Winners will be drawn on March 22 and the relay will take place on March 23 and 24.











