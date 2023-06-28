Elaine Reilly and Alice Franklin at The Forge Café.

New Tararua Reap general manager Elaine Reilly says she has big shoes to fill taking over from former general manager Claire Chapman.

But she is confident she can take an already well-functioning organisation into the future with the help of the great team she has inherited.

Since taking over the helm nearly two months ago she has seen the multiple operations of Tararua Reap in action, has got to know her staff and has attended the Reap National Conference.

Staff member Alice Franklin, newly appointed marketing manager, says at first they were nervous about gaining a new chief but they are already delighted and excited to see where Elaine can take Reap.

In the June newsletter, Tararua Reap Board chairperson Wendy Lansdown said: “We are excited to have Elaine on board to lead Reap with her energy, humour and passion for the role already evident. Tararua Reap will continue to deliver support to the communities we serve and lead the way in collaboration with our community partners.”

Elaine summarises her philosophy in the same newsletter saying: “It is truly a pleasure to join the Reap team and to be part of the amazing breadth of mahi that goes on here.

“At Reap our approach is pretty simple: we exist to create opportunities and enable our communities to thrive. That means everything we do is driven by you.

“My priority in these early days of this role is to get to know you and better understand the diverse Tararua community,” she says.

“I am excited at the prospect of the future and look forward to learning from and with you. Nga mihi nui for the opportunity. Yours aye (common Scottish signoff).”

Born and raised in Glasgow, Scotland, the daughter of a “serial entrepreneur”, Elaine says she was grounded early in the world of business, going to the University of Strathclyde and studying languages, psychology, sociology and politics then working for five years in the public service.

There she found out about how the public service worked, which helped greatly when moving into the private sector. She worked for several businesses sourcing funding for European Regional Development Programmes, before starting her own company, Oryx Solutions.

During that time, she married farmer Mike, raised two children and converted an old barn into a family home. As the children grew up and needed an urban life and education, the family emigrated to Palmerston North working for different organisations such as Horizons Regional Council, New Zealand Trade and Enterprises and the NZ School Trustees Association, which gave her a good impression of New Zealand rural life.

When Elaine saw the Tararua Reap position advertised she applied as she “wanted to work in a team for a rural community”.

Tutor Renee Timmins talks to Lorraine Baylis and Barbara Crocker as they make garlic and coconut oil to treat infections.

Already she has seen Tararua Reap in action with programmes like the Saving Seasonal Surplus workshops, Positive Parenting programmes and programmes on natural healing remedies.

Elaine is excited that Reap is working with the Rural Support Trust providing “One Night Stand Up Comedy Nights” at Norsewood and Weber to give cyclone victims some relief, even if it is only for one night. She hopes to be part of the entertainment.

She is also excited to have the Koru Cabin venturing out into Tararua District to share Reap services like digital device tuition, budgeting, parenting and employment support starting soon with Woodville.

Elaine also wants to know what Reap can do better and what people value most about Reap. A community survey will soon be launched with each suggestion going in the draw to win one of four $50 prezzy cards. Go online to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TDTCQXR to enter or contact Tararua Reap and receive a printed or mailed version.