Tararua REAP programme supports young girls

A Girl Power session in full swing at Tararua REAP last week. Photo / Sue Emeny

Tararua REAP is delivering a programme for young girls to help them understand the power they have over their own lives.

The programme, entitled Girl Power, is for girls aged 7 to 12 and as the name suggests it focuses on highlighting the internal power girls have.

The programme aims to encourage a positive mindset, inner confidence and resilience in girls at a young age, before they embark on their teenage years and are exposed to the powerful world of social media.

The workshops are based on positive psychology principles and are delivered by way of fun, creative and engaging activities.

Tararua REAP delivered three sessions at St Joseph's School last and then delivered three holiday programmes which were open to all girls.

REAP's FMC co-ordinator Rebekah Charlton and early childhood co-ordinator Rose Bertram are the trained Girl Power instructors who delivered the programmes.

For the year ahead they will offer the programmes again in schools and during the holidays.

Charlton says the concepts taught in the sessions link together but stand alone as well.

"Depending on the programme structure and focus, topics can include self-identity, self-esteem, friendships, mindset and resilience."

An example is a workshop called You've got a friend in Me. This enables girls to think, learn and laugh as they take part in an interactive workshop that explores friendship.

The activities developed help the girls grasp concepts in a practical, fun, and meaningful way. Through discussion, brainstorming, games and role play they learn why friendship is important, new ways to make friends, how to keep friends and what to do if they find themselves in a friend fire.

General manager Claire Chapman says Tararua REAP is committed to supporting the community so the programme will be delivered as required.