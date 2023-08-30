Tararua REAP is here to help the community.

After four and a half months in her role as Tararua REAP general manager, Elaine Reilly feels there is so much more that could be provided to the community.

“If people want something then they need to tell REAP. That’s our philosophy and I’m loving it.”

She says Tararua REAP is a fast-moving place, but the reality is that the world is a complicated place.

“That the REAP office is such a busy place, in part, reflects that there are needs within society.

“It shows that things might not happen if REAP was not so trusted in the community. It means our communication channels work.

“There might still be needs within the community that aren’t being met, but we don’t yet know about them.”

Elaine describes the role of REAP as being a balancing act.

“It’s about finding out how we can help. We just have to turn up and listen. Why would I know what the people out at Weber want?

“Working with many different people in the community helps to identify these wants and needs. We have great relationships within the community but there are also a lot of people who don’t know what we do.

“We have a great expression that always makes me laugh and that is we work with groups from twinkles to wrinkles, from mothers and babies to older people.

Tararua REAP general manager Elaine Reilly wants to know the needs of the community.

“REAP also partners with other community groups. If we hear of something that is needed we look at who else could be meeting that need. We don’t need to spend money on something that somebody else is already doing.

“Finding out how REAP is meeting the needs of the community is ongoing. After every workshop, we ask the people who took part how it went and what we could have done better.”

Elaine says a personal bonus for her in being part of REAP is that she is part of a great team that is very well connected.

“On top of that there are 13 branches of REAP throughout the country and they are very supportive of me. There is always someone who has been there and done that that I can talk to.”

Another bonus was the Tararua REAP board which was very passionate about its role.

Elaine said stepping into her role was made easier by the fact that her predecessor Claire Chapman spent a year working toward her retirement.

“Claire made sure there were no surprises.”

She said it meant she could lead a “fabulous team that the community trusted”.

“I’m not claiming credit for that but it’s my job to keep that community trust going.”*

Next week Tararua REAP is hosting a week-long Festival of Adult Learning during which each one of REAP’s services will be in the spotlight.

The programme is: Monday Employment Support; Tuesday Budget Services; Wednesday Digital Devices; Thursday Parent Education; Friday Adult Education and International Literacy Day.

To take part in any of these activities contact Tararua REAP at 15 Gordon St, Dannevirke, phone 06 374 6565 or email ofice@tararuareap.co.nz.