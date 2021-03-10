Tararua photographic competition through the lens of our people

Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis and Ollie Bowie with his award for his winning entry in the photographic competition to mark Tararua District's 30 years. Photo / Supplied

As part of Tararua District's 30th anniversary celebration people were asked to show what Tararua District meant to them through a photgraphic competition.

The answer was simple. The competition revealed Tararua meant "Home".

Entries were received from all ages and all skill levels. For some it was a fun family project, for others it was an opportunity to travel to the far corners of the district.

There were entries from trainspotters, bird watchers, beach combers, fishermen and bushwalkers.

There was an abundance of sunrises, old farm buildings, cemeteries and windfarms, but the overall theme was lifestyle.

The pictures spoke of an affinity and great pride for a district that is very much home to all those who entered.

Some of the photos received were then published in a book - Tararua District through the lens of our people - which not only tells the story of life and living in Tararua, it also highlights the amazing talent of its people.

Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis and Ollie Bowie with his award for his winning entry in the photographic competition to mark Tararua District's 30 years. Photo / Supplied

The cover page was the winning entry "Seat – New Walking Track" by Ollie Bowie. As part of his prize Ollie received a copy of the book from Mayor Tracey Collis.

Further copies were gifted to Ruahine School, where Ollie was a student at the time of the competition, and the National Library of New Zealand in Wellington as a permanent archive.

The book is available for purchase at all council service centres, libraries and the Tararua i-SITE in Woodville. The soft cover version costs $30 and the hard cover is $40.

Building on from the success of the 2019 competition the council has announced the criteria for this year's competition - Historic, Iconic and Much-Loved Buildings of the Tararua District.

Open to all residents of the Tararua District, the competition has three sections: Adult, secondary and primary/intermediate. Entries from under-5s will be accepted but will compete in the primary/intermediate section.

As a selection of images from entries received will be used to create a coffee table book people are invited to include anecdotal stories or historic details relating to the buildings they photograph.

The judges of the previous competition were extremely impressed with the talent of residents, young and old, amateur and professional, so competition organiser Joy Kopa is excited to see the entries for this year's.

All entries must be provided as a digital image and be received by September 30.

Entry forms are available from all council service centres and libraries, or the Tararua i-SITE in Woodville.