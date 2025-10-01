Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Tararua mayoral candidates divided over $4.9m universal water-meter rollout plan

Michaela Gower
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Tararua mayoral candidates are both for and against water meter installation.

Tararua mayoral candidates are both for and against water meter installation.

Tararua mayoral candidates are split over a decision to eventually install water meters at every residential and commercial property connected to the council water supply.

Water meters are being introduced to support fairer, more transparent charging and help identify and reduce water loss in the network to ensure a more

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save