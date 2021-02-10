Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis urges Covid vigilance

The MidCentral Health Covid-19 pop up testing team in action. Photo / File

Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis has urged residents to be vigilant when it comes to Covid-19.

Commenting at the last Tararua District Council meeting on the four temporary Covid-19 testing sites that popped up across the district late last month, Collis said it was good to have these sites in Tararua to test for any community transmission.

The sites were in Dannevirke, Woodville, Pahiatua and Eketahuna to boost the efforts of MidCentral communities to remain free of the virus.

"We must always be vigilant as this is an easily transmissible virus. We remain at alert level 1, not alert level none."

Collis said there had been complacency in the use of the contact tracing app and it was good to see these numbers increasing.

"We must all play our part in keeping each other safe."

In total 79 people were tested over the four sites - 37 in Dannevirke, 18 in Woodville, 10 in Pahiatua and 14 in Eketahuna.