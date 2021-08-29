Tararua mayor Tracey Collis: Speaking with our district

Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis.

By Tararua District mayor, Tracey Collis

As we returned to a level 4 lockdown, the memories flooded back for us all.

Council, iwi and the many agencies which helped throughout 2020 debriefed at the time and learnt what worked and what could be improved in our systems and process. This has all swung into action seamlessly again now, along with our business continuity plans.

Many of our businesses are well adapted to operating contactlessly and we understand the necessity for our essential workers across many industries and the valuable contributions they make. We are a hard-working and caring people and when we face challenges, we do it together and really strengthen as a community.

I am always in awe of the resilience of the communities in the Tararua District.

We understand that for many working from home is tough as we juggle family, school, cooking, housework, farm work and much more. Looking after ourselves and our physical, mental and emotional health is vital right now.

We cannot judge others as each of us face different daily challenges. The disruption to our lives is immense and it is so important to reach out and check in on others. The extra pressures and change all add extra stress to our lives so please be considerate.

And while we support and care for those who are in need, remember, that may be you.

Check in and ask yourself are you okay?

Connect with someone outside your bubble and ask if they are okay.

If you are struggling – connect with those closest to you, to health services and support services.

Council is busy working in the background with those services which continue and are essential, as are many other businesses and organisations throughout the district.

Our supermarkets and stores are doing their best to keep up with demand and it would help a great deal if we could remember to shop normally, although for our rural residents that is more difficult with limits on some grocery staples at a very busy time on the farm during calving and lambing.

We have the opportunity to stop the spread of the Delta variant in New Zealand and each of us have a part to play by listening to the science, learning from others around the world and playing our part by staying home, wearing masks to protect ourselves and others, having all those eligible, vaccinated, scanning in or recording our movements, as well as good hygiene with hand washing. And remember, if you are unwell – get tested.

There are many things which have been cancelled during lockdown and the Cancer Society's Daffodil Day Street Appeal is one. This charity means so much and helps so many within Tararua, so please consider a way to show our support for this fundraiser online.

I am confident we can do this again by working together and supporting one another. If you need help or are struggling, reach out to those closest to you or to our health and support services.

He aha te mea nui o tea o? He tangata, He tangata, He tangata.

What is the most important thing in the world? It is people. It is people. It is people.

Kia kaha – stay strong.