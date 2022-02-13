Tararua Lindauer Art Exhibition postponed

Woodville Art and History Galleries closed on February 8. They will reopen later in the year.

Woodville Art and History Galleries closed on February 8. They will reopen later in the year.

The Tararua Lindauer Exhibition has been postponed. The galleries also closed on February 8. They will be reopened with the exhibition sometime later in the year.

With the uncertain conditions around Covid the number of people visiting art galleries - or any other non-essential venues - has drastically reduced. If the exhibition went ahead now it is likely the numbers visiting it would be dismal and that is not what we want for our annual exhibition.

Heinz Speyer's Steam Punk Designs before Christmas.

More importantly, the galleries cannot function without a great team of volunteers who welcome people through the doors. Already, several are not comfortable with the extra risks posed by being in contact with the general public.

Keeping the galleries open would make our valuable volunteers have to choose to keep themselves safe by withdrawing from the roster or increasing their own personal risk of catching Covid.

We have already got plans underway for a grand reopening and formal launch of the galleries - we just don't quite know when that will occur. It all depends on the shape of the Omicron wave over the next few months.

The good news? There is now more time to prepare your entries. Please if you have forwarded information about the exhibition to others can you let them know this news.