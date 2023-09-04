Tararua junior football winds up season

The last nine-a-side intertown match played in Dannevirke saw the Pahīatua Ballers taking on Dannevirke Derek's Electrical. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Just as the weather is coming right, the Tararua junior football season comes to an end.

It started at the beginning of May and the competition concluded last month with a club day for each town. Apart from the washed-out seven-a-side tournament in Woodville, the weather pretty much allowed play on every Saturday, which was great for all the players, coaches and parents.

The last intertown seven-a-side match played in Dannevirke, with the Woodville Service Centre side taking on Dannevirke Aluminium and Glass. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Played between the three towns of Dannevirke, Woodville and Pahīatua on a home and away basis, the sport has been very strong in terms of numbers with nine teams in the years 5-6 seven-a-side grade, seven teams in the year 7-8 nine-a-side grade and an influx of juniors playing in the year 4-6 “Fun-kicks” grade, where the emphasis is on fun, the acquisition of skills and some game experience.

Lots of kids and lots of players took part in Saturday's sun-filled club day. Photo / Dave Murdoch

August 26 was the official prize-giving and individual prowess was largely rewarded. Over the whole grades the winners were:

Seven-a-side Golden Boot: Mason Prenter

Two Dannevirke seven-a-side teams after their game: Visique and Howell Plumbing. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Nine-a-side Golden Boot: Wilson Bishop

Maiden Shield: Kath Smith

Nigel Jackson Cup: Wilson Bishop & Charlie Brans

Two Dannevirke nine-a-side teams in action on Saturday: Derek's Electrical and Scanpower. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Nine-a-side Best Supportive Player: Miller Harting

Seven-a-side Best Supportive Player: Vince Caswill

Seven-a-side Best Defensive Player: William O’Brien

Nine-a-side Best Defensive Player: Fletcher Senior

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based at Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last 10 years.