Tararua junior football winds up season

Just as the weather is coming right, the Tararua junior football season comes to an end.
It started at the beginning of May and the competition concluded last month with a club day for each town. Apart from the washed-out seven-a-side tournament in Woodville, the weather pretty much allowed play on every Saturday, which was great for all the players, coaches and parents.
Played between the three towns of Dannevirke, Woodville and Pahīatua on a home and away basis, the sport has been very strong in terms of numbers with nine teams in the years 5-6 seven-a-side grade, seven teams in the year 7-8 nine-a-side grade and an influx of juniors playing in the year 4-6 “Fun-kicks” grade, where the emphasis is on fun, the acquisition of skills and some game experience.
August 26 was the official prize-giving and individual prowess was largely rewarded. Over the whole grades the winners were:
Seven-a-side Golden Boot: Mason Prenter
Nine-a-side Golden Boot: Wilson Bishop
Maiden Shield: Kath Smith
Nigel Jackson Cup: Wilson Bishop & Charlie Brans
Nine-a-side Best Supportive Player: Miller Harting
Seven-a-side Best Supportive Player: Vince Caswill
Seven-a-side Best Defensive Player: William O’Brien
Nine-a-side Best Defensive Player: Fletcher Senior
Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based at Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last 10 years.