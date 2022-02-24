Artwork can be dropped off at reception at Dannevirke Community Hospital or at Pahiatua Medical Centre. Photo / NZME

Get out your sketchbooks, your paintbrushes, your pencils - whatever your medium - Tararua Health Group wants to see your artwork.

The health provider's inaugural art competition opens on March 1 and closes on April 14.

Operations manager Samantha Chapman said the idea for the competition came about when they were looking for artwork for the maternity unit.

"[We] couldn't find anything that represented the wide range of cultures, identities and meanings of health expressed to us by our communities."

She said the staff discussed the idea that artwork from the community would be a great fit.

"We felt that this would be something nice to see across all of Tararua Health Group, rather than just maternity."

Artists could choose from one of three categories in the competition: cultural roots, family and whanau, and an interpretation of good health, to be presented on an A3 size piece, in any medium the artist chose.

The winners would be chosen from three age groups: children from 3 to 12 years, teens from 13 to 18 years and adults aged 19 and above.

Each winner would receive a $100 Prezzy card.

Artwork would then be framed and displayed, with credit to the artist at sites across the health group, Chapman said.

Artists can hand in their entries at reception at Dannevirke Community Hospital or Pahiatua Medical Centre.