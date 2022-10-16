Shoot for the award-winning short film: Zero - a film by Pahiatua filmmaker Tim Hamilton.

The first-ever Tararua Film Festival will be screened in Pahiatua at the Regent on October 21 at 7pm.

The festival is the brainchild of Jane Ross, who was a teacher at St Anthony's Primary School, in Pahiatua.

"We are very excited because it's the very first Tararua Film Festival and we hope to do many more," said Jane.

"Three local filmmakers will be featured. First, Tim Hamilton, born in Pahiatua, shows his award-winning short film Zero. Tim Hamilton won an international editing award at the Festival du Cannes/Tiktok Awards recently.

"Second, Derrick Sims and Alaina McClellan-Sims will be screening their first feature film Come Morning, which was shot in the USA - but with some scenes edited in, with the moon captured in the Manawatu/Tararua District," she said.

Location Shot for festival feature film Come Morning - a film by Pahiatua filmmakers Derrick Sims and Alaina McClellan-Sims.

On the night of the screening, Come Morning will celebrate its 10th anniversary. It has also been selected for local and international film festivals.

"We are really pleased to have these amazing filmmakers right here in Pahiatua and we can screen their films to a local audience," said Jane.

"This film festival is all about celebrating local filmmakers. They'll be there at the start when they are introduced to the audience and available to talk with the audience for a Q&A post-screening.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to have direct conversations with filmmakers about all the creative aspects of filmmaking. In the case of Derrick and Alaina, they were across everything, they co-produced, finding the money needed using a crowdfunding campaign, with a limited budget of about US$80,000.

"Everything was planned, storyboarded, budgeted, and there was no opportunity to re-take anything. They worked incredibly hard. Alaina was one of the script writers, as well as being involved in costume, makeup and catering.

"Their extended families got involved as well. Derek was a co-producer, director, cinema photographer, colour-grader, and editor.

"They know all the processes and they have amazing stories they can share with the audience about how you go from pre-production, filming, to post-production.

"Tim Hamilton is a highly interesting person. He has made a name for himself competing in the 48-Hour Film Competition. Derrick has entered into this as well. He came to know about Tim because he has a huge reputation for doing the most amazing film entries in that competition.

"Everyone who competes in that competition gets given a theme and a time frame that everyone works towards. When the clock starts, everyone is on the same page.

"Tim does the most amazing stunts, building his own sets, such as a submarine made out of cardboard.

"With Zero, the story is about a man who accidentally triggers zero gravity for everyone on earth. To be able to film that, he had to use a whole lot of techniques to make it look like people are experiencing zero gravity, and floating in the atmosphere. All done with amazing stunt work. It will be so interesting to share that story with the local audience," said Jane.

Tararua District Creative Community Scheme saw the potential in an idea by Jane Ross for a local film festival. She launched the Wairarapa Film Festival in 2021 in the middle of Covid-19, celebrating local films and filmmakers.

"It's been a brilliant response," said Jane. "Earlier this year, I was a special guest at the Regent in Pahiatua, to talk to the audience for the screening of Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey, a film I used to teach to students at Otago University. I loved the film, so it was a privilege to be able to talk to the audience.

"While there, Bruce Lea, the former manager of the Regent, Pahiatua, asked if I would be prepared to bring a mini Wairarapa Film Festival to Pahiatua. I put a proposal together and applied for funding to the Tararua District Creative Community Scheme. They asked if I could create [going forward] a Tararua Film Festival. I'm doing that right now.

"We are doing one screening, one night only - it's a one-off opportunity to see local films and meet the filmmakers. Trust House Foundation has been supportive with funding to make sure the filmmakers are there to engage with the audience.

"I would like to encourage emerging filmmakers and storytellers who would love the opportunity to talk directly with people working in the industry. If there are any budding filmmakers or storytellers in Tararua, please come along and support the filmmakers," said Jane.

All ticket sales will be given back to the Regent Pahiatua for restoration work.