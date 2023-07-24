Hopefully this rimu will appreciate the effort made by many to see it flourish.

OPINION

Today’s focus is on what have been some key discussion points over the last few weeks, and hopefully will give you an insight into some of what Federated Farmers is involved with.

Rates increases: Is there a wealth tax by stealth being applied to rural landowners in Tararua? After the annual plan consult, all urban-based sample rates used by council decreased from those proposed in the draft annual plan. Correspondingly six of seven sample rural rates increased. We await a response from Tararua District Council as to why.

Horizons One Plan: With Fish & Game and Forest & Bird walking away from mediation, it’s now up to Feds to front up for a court case in November. The approximate cost is $100,000 to put forward a risk-based assessment tool proposed by Horizons that team ag had agreed to. This would give a pathway for dairy farmers to get consent for their farms. This is now about year 15 of the battle to allow dairy farming in Tararua.

What’s noticeable around local farms is the number of changes that have been made with fencing, planting, upgraded infrastructure, use of new pastures (including plantain) all of which are seeing a decrease in nitrate leaching.

Peter Matich (Feds Policy) is getting all the info together for the exec to have another discussion on pathways forward. The more we have as members the easier it is to front some of these issues with extra experts. Dairy farmers reading this might want to check if their neighbours are members, to help ensure those reaping the benefits of this advocacy work share the load.

Incorporated Societies Regulations 2023: I really admire those who work in regulatory writing environments. Feds are raising seven points that we think need to be altered from the proposed changes. When the changes are brought in, we will run some educational meets on the impacts as we recognise many incorporated societies will be impacted locally, eg RSA or school bus.

Stock exclusion consult MPI/Mfe: (Again). A positive is Feds submitting with Beef and Lamb plus the Deer Association.

The need to submit for the third time on the very problematic low slope map highlights the persistence required to get corrections made when legislation is rushed through at the behest of a minister. Having fronted this since 2019, I’m slowly getting over the amount of energy spent resolving issues in a practical way.

As we established at the beginning - the SLUI map plus had most of what is now being implemented. As a region, we could all have updated plans by now if the money being put into increased MPI and Mfe staff wages had instead been offered to regional councils to get things done.

Recovery from Gabrielle discussions with other regions: TDC impact assessment had 201 responses. Sixty-nine farmers >5ha responded. Sixty-six farmers reported a total of $7.8 million in damages and stock losses. TDC, RST and Horizons believe there are 150 farmers who have been impacted.

The Emergency Management Bill (replacing the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act 2002) is currently being consulted on. We need to ask ourselves who we want responding in an event, and how much of the resourcing should go to those impacted rather than those responding. Covid did establish systems to get money more directly to businesses, and the $10,000 in initial support was good but the TDC survey highlights that many farming businesses have not applied for this funding.

MPI has funded Rural Support Trust $2.4m to continue leading the response for farmers - phone 0800 787 254. Simon Hales as co-ordinator is also able to match up volunteers with farmers needing help - phone (06) 374 3860.

Horizons One Plan Water Allocation: Thanks to those who joined us on the teams meeting. It’s tricky. If we do fence off waterways and exclude stock it will be important to retain access to the water for stock. Current changes see the health of the river become first consideration, then people. If you want to add your input, please check out the Horizons website or Facebook or you can always give one of the exec a call to check we have your concerns covered in our submission.

Hopefully this gives a brief insight into the work being undertaken by Feds. There’s certainly plenty of variety. As always feedback is welcome.



