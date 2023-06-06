Senior Librarian Nikki Price reads about The Speedy Sloth to Weber and Norsewood Year 1-2 children.

An event timed to occur simultaneously around the country proved to be popular with children from the Tararua District.

Three of the district’s libraries took part in the National Simultaneous Storytime promotion run by the Australian Library and Information Association (Alia).

More than two million children in Australia and New Zealand take part in the annual event, which involves a picture book written and illustrated by an Australian author being read simultaneously in libraries, schools, pre-schools, family daycares, childcare centres, family homes, bookshops and many other places around the country.

The event is now in its 23rd year of promoting reading and literacy, using a book that explores age-appropriate themes, and addresses key learning areas of the National Curriculum.

St Joseph's Year 1-2 pupils colour in pictures of the Speedy Sloth.

Libraries in Dannevirke, Woodville and Pahiatua took part, with Dannevirke hosting more than 70 children, plus teachers and parents from Weber, St Joseph’s and Norsewood and Districts schools, while Woodville and Pahiatua libraries each hosted 13 preschool children.

Dannevirke library split its hour and a half into three half-hour activities with each group taking turns: being read the book The Speedy Sloth, colouring in pictures of the sloth and creating craft items like corner bookmarks and Sudoku puzzles.

The Speedy Sloth featured in activities at Dannevirke library.

The Speedy Sloth is about a sloth in a race with other animals - being determined to finish the race when the rest did not think it could. And it did.

The programme began at 11am on May 24 with Weber and Norsewood children first to hear the story in Dannevirke.

This year 2,199,785 children were expected to participate in this storytime at 20,154 locations.

Alia says the aim of the simultaneous story event is to promote the value of reading and literacy, promote the value and fun of books, promote an Australian writer and publisher, promote storytime activities in libraries and communities around the country and provide opportunities to involve parents, grandparents, the media and others to participate in and enjoy the occasion.

The children in Dannevirke were fascinated by the story and participated enthusiastically in the colouring and crafts.