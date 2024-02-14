Gordon Kuggeleijn minus his playing partner Eion Poole. Gordon and Eion, both from the Tararua District, played in a national cricket tournament earlier this month.

There were two veterans from the Tararua District competing in a national cricket tournament.

Four teams competed in the inaugural Over 70s New Zealand Cricket Tournament held in Petone earlier this month.

Mainland, Central, Districts and Auckland competed with the Central team, based around Wellington, winning their three matches. From all these teams, a NZ representative team was selected to tour England in August to play in the inaugural Over 70s Cricket World Cup.

Locals Eion Poole and Gordon Kuggeleijn played in the Districts team. Matches were hard fought on the field with Districts losing by 1 run to Auckland, 40 runs to Central and finishing with a tie against Mainland.

A howling northwester wind blew during all games. Bowling into that wind was tough going for all bowlers and was reflected in the runs scored hitting with the wind. In these 40-over matches scores were very close.

Eion and Gordon both took two wickets and scored 20+ runs in two of the games.

They were not available to be selected to go to England but hopefully next year New Zealand may host the World Cup.

NZ Veterans Cricket now covers the over 40s, 50s, 60′s and 70s groups for cricket. Player numbers are growing and it is the only section of NZ cricket with growing numbers of cricketers. Contact Gordon if you are interested.

Premier 4 Cricketers Win at the Domain

On the weekend of February 10 our team beat the top P4 team in a close contest at the Dannevirke Domain against Freyberg Fellas who scored 212 runs - former Dannevirke player Joshua Kendall top scoring with 45.

Bowling Eden Chapman Peters took five wickets for 27 runs off his eight overs.

In reply Dannevirke scored 215 runs from 38 overs with six wickets down. Nishinbar Singh, 88 not-out was the main stay who came in at number 4. Nish carried the team home for a very good win. Other contributions were: Sagar Tandon 27 and Rodney Butterfield 17.







