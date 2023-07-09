Property values in Eketahuna in Tararua, Manawatū-Whanganui have enjoyed strong lifts in the last three months. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Property values in the Tararua District have shown the biggest growth in the last three months, according to figures from OneRoof.

The OneRoof-Valocity House Value Index shows there has been a widespread slowing of the rate of decline in many suburbs with many nudging toward positive growth.

The analysis looked at property value change in 708 suburbs with 20 or more settled sales in the last 12 months and showed the Tararua District, and in particular, the towns of Woodville, Eketāhuna, Pahīatua and Dannevirke, had the biggest quarterly lifts in value growth over the last three months.

Craig Boyden, director of For Homes Group in Dannevirke, says that’s because employment has remained strong in the rural area, with houses remaining still very affordable.

The data shows Woodville, where the average property value is $407,000, has seen the biggest quarter-on-quarter lift to the end of June at 17.3 per cent.

Next is Eketāhuna, average value $411,000, at 16.1 per cent, followed by Pahīatua, average value $465,000, at 14.3 per cent and then fourth is Dannevirke, average value $484,000, at 13.3 per cent.

Boyden says the district is one where people get good bang for their buck. While the number of sales has lessened dramatically since the post-Covid heyday, values are not going down, he says.

“Extraordinary” values achieved nationwide post-Covid were caused by low supply and high demand, and that stretched all the way to his office in Dannevirke: “Even in our small office here it was nothing to have 10 to a dozen offers on one property.

“We’re not seeing that same competition now because supply has caught up with demand and we’re seeing a levelling out effect, but we’re still seeing considerable growth.”

Dannevirke has a range of property types, from around the $250,000 mark to the $1.5 million bracket.

People come because of the central location, good climate and jobs. The post-Covid drift south, from urban to rural, saw people searching for cheaper housing with others motivated by being able to work from home.

Boyden thinks the district has performed well partly because the rural sector has stood out in importance since Covid, and there is other employment.

“We’re very, very fortunate in Dannevirke that we have always had very wide-ranging employment base, from low-skill employment right up to I guess doctors and lawyers.”

The average property price in Dannevirke buys a sound three or four-bedroom older but renovated home on a large section, he says, and with that kind of value for money he expects growth to continue.