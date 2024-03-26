Only one person was killed on the roads last Easter, but that was still one death too many, police say. Photo / NZME

By Senior Sergeant Carey Williamson, Tararua Response Manager

Many of us will have a long weekend at Easter and it is also the last full weekend before clocks go back for daylight saving on April 7. A lot of people will take this opportunity to get on the road to travel and enjoy that last weekend of extra evening light.

Police urge road users to take extra care this long weekend. Remember to drive to the conditions and always below the speed limit. Don’t drink and drive and make sure everyone in your vehicle is wearing a seatbelt.

Last, but not least, don’t use your phone while driving. Try turning your phone off or putting it out of reach so you are not tempted to use it while the vehicle is moving.

The Easter road toll last year finished at one death, but it was still one death too many.

Hunting

The beginning of April also sees the start of the “Roar” with an increase in hunting activity as hunters are out looking for that elusive set of antlers.

If you are involved in hunting activities, please identify your target beyond all doubt. Make 100 per cent sure that what you are shooting at is your intended target before you pull the trigger. Once the trigger is pulled, you can never get that bullet back.

There are also new requirements around firearms security. Firearms cannot be left in an unattended vehicle under any circumstances.

Finally, make sure that you have permission of the landowner to hunt on that land and you know where the boundaries are. If it is private land, make sure you speak to the owner and, in the case of public land, ensure you have the appropriate permit to hunt.

Burglaries

Dannevirke has seen a spike in commercial burglaries, mainly targeting building materials, equipment and tools. If you see anything suspicious around commercial premises or buildings under construction, especially outside normal work hours, please ring 111 and report it to police immediately.

If you know anything about stolen or suspicious building supplies, please call the number 105 and quote the file number 240308/3816.

As a follow-up from our last column, police are pleased to confirm that a 30-year-old man from Napier has been arrested and charged with several burglaries at golf clubs around the country.

This person is in custody and is expected to face a charge relating to the Eketāhuna Golf Club burglary at a future appearance. Inquiries to link him to a burglary in Pahīatua continue.