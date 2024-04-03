Tararua Health Group is encouraging patients to use the Manage my Health portal.

Manage your health

Tararua Health Group is encouraging patients to activate accounts through Manage My Health. The online portal allows patients to order medication, check doctors’ notes and request a video call online through the Manage My Health app. The app can give people access to their health information, request new prescriptions, book video calls and view test results. The health group is also moving towards online payments and booking of appointments with clinicians with these features becoming available later this year. Patients praise the app. “Activating my Manage My Health account and being able to see my notes and test results has given me a better understanding of what is happening for me,” one patient says. “I also know what questions I need to ask. Being able to request my scripts is also great.” Those who need help to download the app or activate it are welcome to call the practice or call in and one of the staff will be able to help. The Tararua Health Group is also reminding people there are after-hours services based out of the hospital. If it is not an urgent situation, ring first. If at all possible the staff will provide the necessary treatment to avoid a trip to Palmerston Hospital. The radiology service is also open Monday to Friday 8.30am to 4.30pm and provides a range of x-rays with private patients being welcomed also. Bookings can be made in advance. This also includes ultrasound services.

Dumpster diving

There have been a few reports of people ‘dumpster diving’ outside business premises. Tararua District Council is asking business owners to ensure the bins are not accessible to the public, as this is a health and safety concern. One suggestion is to use a lockable lid. A spokesperson from the council says it is always better for those wanting to look through the bins to ask staff for permission before doing so.

Drought relief for farmers

Mike Butterick, National MP for Wairarapa.

Wairarapa MP Mike Butterick is urging farmers to reach out to Work and Income for Rural Assistance payments, their banks or Rural Support Trust for help. The move to extend drought support was announced late last month as dry weather conditions continued. Up to $80,000 would be provided to Rural Support Trusts covering areas including Tararua District. Butterick said it had been a long and worrying few months for rural families and many agricultural businesses in the region. “It’s already tough times for the sector, particularly sheep and beef farmers contending with low meat prices globally and inflation at home. This declaration offers some financial respite for those directly affected.”



