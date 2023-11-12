Horizons modelling shows farmers can’t meet proposed new targets. Are targets too high? Submissions are due in by December 13.

Congrats to the 50-plus farmers who fronted to learn what water quality targets Horizons are proposing at a meeting in Woodville last week.

In attendance were also our new Wairarapa Minister for Parliament Mike Butterick, Mayor Tracey Collis (plus four councillors) and our Tararua Regional councillor Alan Benbow.

Targets were set by visions and values established from feedback from 300ish submissions. I know it’s not a first-choice way to communicate as farmers but once again we will need to get active and push back if we think targets are unrealistic.

Modelling of nitrogen, phosphorous, E. coli and sediment presentations showed that for the majority of the Tararua region (that feeds into the Manawatū River catchment) proposed targets would be unachievable - even if farmers were using all the mitigation tools available to them.

Modelling has made lots of assumptions, and as I remember to assume anything is potentially to make an ass of u and me.

For example, planting pine trees has many negative and unintended consequences on water quality outcomes – this hasn’t been included in any of the modelling. Sitting in an office away from the land it’s easy to hypothesise and dream but surely at some stage there is a requirement to ground truth on what’s proposed, ie council reps couldn’t identify any farms within the Tararua region that are operating in a manner that fulfils the new targeted requirements.

Is the data used for modelling robust? No. There are no data collection points or collected data available for the Puketoi FMU. No data from catchment groups or individual farmers involved in the plantain project has been included.

Could Horizons have set a more achievable target? Yes.

Should sub-catchment data be available to set targets? Yes.

Should economic data and social impact reports be available to ensure informed targets are set? Yes.

What appeared lacking was a genuine desire to recognise that presenting targets without knowing the outcomes for our communities wasn’t acceptable.

On a positive note. Great to see Tararua farming leaders together speaking passionately about farming in our Tararua region. There were some excellent questions asked of the presenters and Horizons staff.

Will a united pushback see both changes in approach and timelines, I certainly hope so.