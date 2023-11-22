Tararua District farmers have much to be concerned about

Andrew Hoggard and Mark Cameron getting updated on a Tararua hilltop.

By Sally Dryland, co-president, Tararua Federated Farmers

Tararua Federated Farmers has advocated for pressing pause on Horizons’ water quality target submissions during the past fortnight - we are conscious that there are many other factors impacting farmers presently.

Here are a few of the realities for farmers, as they’ve been expressed to me:

Horizons’ SLUI programme had farmers committing to $4.4 million worth of environmental works last year, where Horizons and MPI contribute 40 per cent towards the cost of on-farm projects such as planting native riparian strips that have positive outcomes for waterways.

Farmers front the remaining 60 per cent of costs, and recent indications are showing only $2.9m of works will go ahead this year because farmers now need to cut any “luxuries” from their budgets to survive. This may impact nurseries, fencing suppliers and so on.

Vets are reporting some farmers are making decisions regarding the mating of cows, which although may save them money short term will potentially impact longer-term production.

Fertiliser representatives highlight the drop in product going out the door compared to past seasons.

Seed representatives are also reporting some farmers are not planting supplementary crops due to the contractor and seed input costs.

Bearing in mind all of this, just think about the flow-on impact that’ll have on tanker drivers, helicopter pilots, truckies, contractors, arable farmers … the list goes on.

Then there are the other niggles:

Roads are getting thrashed with 50-plus tonne logging trucks, which means getting places takes longer.

Cyclone financial assistance has time clauses; if works aren’t done and invoiced by December 31 farmers miss out.

Banks are charging 11-12 per cent for overdraft facilities and fixed rates are now around 10 per cent.

Niwa predictions are for drought on the East Coast and fire risks are climbing.

Milk and beef prices are back, and lamb and sheep earnings have been slashed … oh and yes, pretty much all farm input costs are up.

Quite a list. I hope these may help others appreciate not only what decisions farmers are having to make, but also how it may impact our wider communities’ support personnel.

However - what’s not highlighted above is our rural community’s ability to get through tough times together without it costing an arm and leg, or being reliant upon funds from outside.

There are plenty of older farmers in our community who have seen and survived past challenges, some of which aren’t above — mortgage rates of 25 per cent for example.

It’s time for rural communities to take back control and look out for one another.

Surfing for farmers, exercising with mates, and beer on the boundary are all ways to connect with others – many of whom are feeling the same stressors. Maybe camping at the river or on the coast together could be an option for a Christmas treat?

If you’re not a farmer but know one, this could be a great time to reconnect.

Industry-wise, there are resources covering all the above factors, and I’d encourage everyone to have a look at the Beef + Lamb as well as the DairyNZ websites.

For those who want personal help, please get in touch with Rural Support Trust on 0800 787 254.

November 29 and 30, is Federated Farmers’ National Council meeting in Wellington which will be opened by incoming Prime Minster Christopher Luxon. You can rest assured we will be advocating strongly for regulatory changes there.

Thankfully, some within the incoming Government recognise the impacts of a farming sector that isn’t thriving.