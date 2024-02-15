Tararua District draft strategy raises a few questions

Tennyson Street designated industrial from residential in a possible future urban strategy plan. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Possible changes in zoning on Tararua District properties has prompted questions about potential implications.

Since the Draft Urban Growth Strategy has been open for consultation, many concerned residents have raised the questions.

With many valid points raised, the council is grateful for this feedback and would like to clarify some general themes which have emerged.

Team leader, planning services, Aimee Charmley says, “First and foremost, it is important to note that no physical changes will result to the land or ownership of the land as a result of this strategy.

“This is an aspirational document that sets the direction for future growth in our district, presenting a 30-year vision for development.”

Before the consultation began, the council sent letters to 900 landowners affected by the recommendations of the strategy.

Charmley says the letters aimed to inform the property owners that the draft strategy’s recommendations could result in changes to how their properties are zoned.

“If these landowners have any questions please contact us to help clarify questions around their individual properties, or any other matters regarding the Draft Urban Growth Strategy”, she says.

Residents may also refer to the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) which are online at: www.tararuadc.govt.nz/districtgrowthstrategyfeedback and are also available at council service centres.

These FAQs cover important questions such as: “How it will affect rates, what will happen if alterations are done, what the environmental impacts are, and what to do if you don’t want your land rezoned.”

The strategy sets out where the council thinks growth is going to occur and provides recommendations for how the council can be ready.

Its primary goal is to provide information for guiding future decisions.

Charmley says no actual re-zonings result from the strategy.

“This is the beginning of a long journey toward the process of re-zoning and finishes under an RMA Schedule 1 Proposed District Plan change process.”.

Residents are also encouraged to come to public meetings that are scheduled at all main town centres:

· Dannevirke Library, Thursday, February 15, 2024 – 5pm-7pm

· Eketāhuna Library, Tuesday, February 20, 2024 – 5pm-7pm

· Pahiatua Service Centre, Wednesday, February 21, 2024 – 5pm-7pm

· Tararua iSite Visitor Information Centre, Woodville – Thursday, February 22, 2024 – 5pm–7pm

If they can’t make the public meetings, then please give the team a call on 06 374 4080 or 06 376 0110 or come into the service centre to make an appointment. There is also an e-mail growthstrategy@tararuadc.govt.nz that people can send their questions to and these get responded to.

Feedback to the Draft Urban Growth Strategy can be submitted online at www.tararuadc.govt.nz/districtgrowthstrategyfeedback or via hardcopy at customer service centres. Submissions close at 4pm on March 5, 2024.