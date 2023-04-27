Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Tararua District Council proposes 13 per cent rates increase

Leanne Warr
By
3 mins to read
Raj Suppiah addressed Tararua District Council on the proposed rates increase. Photo / NZME

Raj Suppiah addressed Tararua District Council on the proposed rates increase. Photo / NZME

Tararua District Council is looking to meet with community groups to consult on the Annual Plan, which proposes an average rates increase of 13.18 per cent.

In a full council meeting this week, group manager

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today