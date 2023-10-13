The Pahīatua Swimming Baths. Should the council repair the leaks in the pool or choose another option until the new facility is built?

The Pahīatua Swimming Baths. Should the council repair the leaks in the pool or choose another option until the new facility is built?

A Pahīatua trust is working to raise funds for a new pool complex, but that is still at least a couple of years away.

Meantime, there are questions around what to do with the current swimming baths which require maintenance as well as renovation.

Louise Powick, of the Bush Aquatic Trust, told the Tararua District Council’s Community Development and Wellbeing Committee that it was estimated they could raise about $4 million of the $6 million required for the project, which is a heated, covered pool.

“We’ve asked the council to commit $2 million worth of funds in the long-term plan in year one to start this project.”

The current swimming baths would require “considerable maintenance” to get the pool operational, Powick said.

Primary schools would use the pool in term one for learn-to-swim programmes and while they were dependent on good weather, the schools were able to use it “most days”.

Members of the public also used the pool during holidays or after school during term time and weekends if it was still open.

Council was presented with three options for this to continue.

A report in November last year itemised maintenance required but this report didn’t include any repairs to leaks.

Powick said the Hawke’s Bay company which had written the report had been invited back to review priorities and look at the cracks and any repairs required to try and stem the leak.

A second option would be for the schools to use other pools and facilities, such as Tararua College.

However, she said in the case of Tararua College, it would only be open to competent swimmers due to it being only a six-lane 25-metre pool.

“Therefore there would still be a need to operate the learn-to-swim school at the community pool.”

There would be other challenges with the public being able to use the college facility.

“The board doesn’t have an appetite for the public coming into the school grounds outside of normal operational hours for the college,” Powick said.

There was also “no appetite” for the college pool to be open to the community through the summer months.

“So there would be a need if the council wanted or needed to meet that level of service to find another facility where the public could swim through the holidays and the weekends.”

Another option was that of Mangatainoka School or Woodville pool, but transport would be required for those young people who would require it.

Powick said they wanted the council to have a look at the options bearing in mind that there would be costs and other factors to consider.

“I think what needs to be considered is the level of service to Pahīatua and whether that is required to be maintained at the same level as it has been or whether it can be changed or modified over the next few years while we await a new facility.”

She said another thing to consider was how many years the current facility would need to be used in the interim.

“I think what it does highlight is that the long-term proposal for the Bush Aquatic Trust to include the new swimming pool in year one of the long-term plan is actually critical. It is a priority.”

Karolyn Donald from the Swimming Baths Committee told the meeting that the option of repairing the current facility would be the easiest option.

“We know the plant, we know the filtration, we know it’s got a leak in the pool, we know how to keep the tap on and regulate it, we know how to keep pouring the chemicals.”

She said they were working with a company in Hawke’s Bay for them to assess what the repairs were going to cost and that could inform council on what the cost would be to open the season at the current facility.

“Whatever the council decides, we’ll make it work. We’ll figure it out.”

She said they had to be realistic that the Pahīatua community was going to have to be behind it.

“I think they will be if they know that the new facility is coming sooner rather than later.

“We’ll have some vocal upset people if we’re having to make do with a smaller level of service and it’s going to be longer than a couple of years.”

Donald reiterated that the council needed to consider putting the project in the first year of the long-term plan because a decision would impact everyone.

Committee chairwoman Alison Franklin said a paper would need to be brought to the next council meeting “because there are some pretty serious decisions to be made here.”