Pat Holm and Cherie Walsh sells Topsy Withey some daffodils outside Flower Arrangements in Dannevirke's High St. Photo / Dave Murdoch

With the sun shining brightly and a degree of warmth with it, there was an upbeat feeling for Tararua’s Daffodil Day.

Stalls in the four main towns throughout Tararua District did a steady trade with most reporting a greater return than last year.

Tessa Judd on duty selling outside Four Square in Woodville. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Pedestrian flow was steady as people came out to shop in the sunshine, and the generosity of locals was unanimously reported by stall operators.

The supply of locally picked daffodils sold quickly, especially the Dannevirke New World stall which started with 10 bucketfuls and had to be resupplied by lunchtime.

Barbara Christian picked a bucketful of daffodils from one local Dannevirke garden. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Live mini-daffodils in pots which can be transplanted for next spring were popular as were the brightly coloured tote bags.

Heather Martin and Judy Coley outside Just Gifts looking colourful. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Some volunteers went the extra mile, with the Eketāhuna crew visiting and dining at the hotel where they received two $50 notes amid a flurry of other donations, the Woodville crew manning the stall outside Four Square all week, Christine Fuller on the job outside Dannevirke New World from 6.45am until 4pm and some Dannevirke men selling raffles on High St on Saturday morning.

Rangitane's Te Kete Hauora group exchanged soup, balloons, daffodils and muffins for a koha. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Rangitane’s Te Kete Hauora half-filled half the Rangitane Square in Dannevirke with a stall organised by its cancer support person Katarina Emery, with help from Kathy Mihaere and Rihana Smyth. They were raising money for Daffodil Day with chicken/corn and tomato soups, muffins, balloons and daffodils, accepting a koha in return.

Tabatha Lamont and daughter Rose dressed up for Daffodil Day. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Local schools and smaller communities also did their bit supporting the Cancer Society, one of them - Ruahine and District School - having a Daffodil Parade.





