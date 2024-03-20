Eddie and Lorraine Warrington with Glen Hurst – all from Dannevirke wearing their medal haul from the NZ Masters Games held in Dunedin in February.

Tararua District athletes Lorraine and Eddie Warrington and Glen Hurst have returned with a “hatful of medals” from the New Zealand Masters Games in Dunedin in February.

Alternately hosted by Dunedin and Whanganui, the Masters Games this year were in Dunedin, which hosted more than 5000 athletes competing in more than 60 sporting codes ranging from athletics to swimming, badminton to lawn bowls.

The Masters Games is for athletes of masters’ age. Every sport is different regarding the age at which athletes become masters; you’re a master at age 20 in swimming and a master in most other sports by the age of 30.

The Masters Games offers both summer and winter codes. There are opening and closing ceremonies, medals are awarded, and they have a games village. You do not need to be an elite athlete to compete, and you don’t need to qualify. Anyone can register for the games – whether to win, to beat your personal best or to just participate.

Tararua’s three have been regular competitors, Lorraine Warrington and Glen Hurst in badminton and Eddie Warrington in lawn bowls. They often link up with friends from outside of the Tararua to form doubles or teams.

Athletes also had the chance to compete in two novel events – the twilight 400 and pickleball.

In the twilight 400, Eddie and Lorraine Warrington participated individually in curling (on real ice) smallbore shooting, tenpin bowling and darts. The accumulated points had Eddie score bronze in the 65-years+ age group and Lorraine a silver in the 60-years+ category.

Pickleball was another combined sports event mixing tennis and table tennis, both played on a badminton court. Glen and Lorraine participated winning a silver in the 50-years+ age group.

Results:

Eddie Warrington and Gavin Streeter, 65-year+ outdoor pairs bowls – silver

Lorraine Warrington and Glen Hurst with two Feilding athletes, 50-year+ team badminton – bronze

Lorraine Warrington and Sue Boyde 60-years+ pairs badminton – gold

Glen Hurst and partner 50-years+ pairs badminton – silver

Lorraine Warrington and partner 55-years+ ladies badminton doubles – bronzed

Lorraine Warrington mixed social grade badminton 65-years + – gold.












