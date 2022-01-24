Water supply in the Tararua is likely to be one of the big issues in upcoming council consultation rounds. Photo / NZME

Water will be at the top of the list of issues as Tararua District Council begins a series of expos to consult with the public.

A council spokesperson said the consultation would be across two rounds.

Topics would include a district strategy, asking people what their vision for Tararua was in 2050, a review on the water supply bylaw and a recreation and sport strategy to guide the planning of future projects and programmes.

A proposal for water tanks on properties would also be a topic of discussion.

Mayor Tracey Collis said she had gone to a meeting after Ormondville had lost a reliable water source.

"What we're finding is that there are people who don't have enough storage on their property," she said.

One of her suggestions was that council could consider allowing people to purchase a water tank through council on their rates.

"So that has now become a proposal to offer that to everybody. The question is, how is that managed. Do we charge interest on it?"

The spokesperson said the consultation would help council gather information or advice from the community.

"Whether it's how we manage our water, the impacts of climate change, managing our growth or what the future of Tararua looks like ... it's important that we take time now to understand how these changes will impact our people, our places, our spaces and our plans as we move forward."

The first expo is planned for February 1 in Woodville.

The next would be in Norsewood and Pongaroa, both on February 10, Pahiatua and Eketahuna on February 14 and Dannevirke on February 24,