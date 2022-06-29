Tararua Council asked to support public transport campaign

Equitable public transport is on a remit being presented to Local Government New Zealand, with councils asked to support the campaign. Photo / Bevan Conley

Equitable public transport is on a remit being presented to Local Government New Zealand, with councils asked to support the campaign. Photo / Bevan Conley

By Leanne Warr

Supporting a campaign for equitable public transport could save central and local government down the line, Tararua councillors have been told.

Hana Pilkington-Ching, from the Aotearoa collective for public transport equity, was speaking in the public forum at this week's Tararua District Council meeting.

The campaign called for Central Government to fund free public transport for people under the age of 25, Community Services Card holders, tertiary students and those who had Total Mobility cards.

Pilkington-Ching said a remit was being put forward to the Local Government New Zealand conference being held later this month by Porirua City Council.

"With this remit you have the opportunity to join the voices of this coalition and the thousands of New Zealanders supporting it calling for public transport equity."

The Government had declared a climate emergency, and emissions had doubled over the last few decades.

Pilkington-Ching said the remit was to send a signal to the Government that more investment was needed in public transport.

"We understand that in parts of New Zealand people do not have regular and reliable access to public transport. Increasing the frequency and reliability of public transport is really important, but if people cannot use it because it's too expensive, then what's the point?"

She said that in rural areas, fares often needed to be higher to cover the costs of transport.

There was also lower patronage, which meant the high cost disincentivised people from using that public transport.

"This is why we're asking Central Government to cover these costs - so we're removing that barrier."

The collective was asking Local Government New Zealand to use its voice and advocate to Central Government.

Pilkington-Ching said that did not mean rates had to go up, and local councils did not have to commit to going fares-free.

"We're asking councils to join the many voices already calling for free public transport."