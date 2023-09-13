Seven SHB shooters in the North and South Island Smallbore teams from left: Lachie, Caley and Ruth McNair, Bryn Blacklaws, Stephanie McNair, Taresa Morris and Robbie McNair.

Dannevirke’s Ruth McNair and husband Rob both made the New Zealand team in smallbore shooting at a competition in Christchurch last month.

The annual North vs South competition held in Christchurch had entrants competing in junior, women, veteran, men and open competitions and the top qualifiers made the respective New Zealand teams.

The final day of the match had the New Zealand teams shooting with the scores sent over to the England opposition.

Those who didn’t make the NZ teams shot in Derby teams for the hotly contested Best of the Rest.

Seven past and present members of the Southern Hawke’s Bay Association competed at the tournament. Bryn Blacklaws and Caley McNair represented the North Island Junior team.

The McNair family.

Ruth McNair and Taresa Morris were in the North Island Women’s team.

Robbie McNair was in the NI Men’s and Open teams.

Lachie McNair was the North Island junior manager.

Stephanie McNair represented the South Island in junior, women and open team. She is at Canterbury University so switched allegiances.

The North Island beat the South Island in every competition which was especially satisfying for the North Island Junior team as there were eight first-time representatives.

Individual successes included Bryn Blacklaws, 14, who earned his first New Zealand Silver Fern by finishing in the top 12 of the junior team.

Bryn Blacklaws with his first Silver Fern for finishing in the top 12 of the Junior team.

Ruth McNair made the NZ Women’s team and husband Rob made the NZ Men’s Team.

Caley just missed out on the NZ Junior team but was equal top scorer in the Derby team.

Because Lachie was manager of the North Island Junior team he became New Zealand team manager.

Stephanie McNair with the Marchant Trophy for top junior aggregate.

Stephanie was in the wrong island for the team win but she did get top score in the Junior Competition to be the NZ Junior team captain. And in her last year as a junior she had the top score over the two days, taking home the Marchant Trophy.







