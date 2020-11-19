Tararua College senior prizegiving success

The successes of senior students at Tararua College were celebrated recently at the senior prizegiving ceremony.
Te Rau Huia Dux sponsored by MCI & Associates & Mary Mika and family was awarded to Sophey Jenkins. The Beech Cup sponsored by Lea Builders for Te Rau Kākā Proxime Accessit Prize was awarded to Leah Powick.
Scholarships & Grants: Bianca Ashwell - Rankin Building Grant towards further education. Sophey Jenkins - Rankin Building Grant towards further education. Abby Bailey - Managh Electrical Grant towards further education. Emma Brunton - Amuri Shinfield Trust Grant for a student towards further education. Emma Brunton - Managh Electrical Grant towards further education. Samuel Anderson - Tararua College Educational Trust Scholarship in recognition of academic excellence. Hazel Ross - Tararua College Educational Trust Scholarship in recognition of citizenship to the College community. Emma Wheeler - Tararua College Educational Trust Scholarship in recognition of sporting excellence. Anahira Brough-Peretini - Tararua College Educational Trust Scholarship in recognition of cultural excellence. Cailey Coles - Keystone Trust $15,000 study award and mentoring programme over three years for a student studying in the construction Industry.
Aimee Atkin - UCOL Accomplishment Award. Jack Tiddy - Prime Minister's Vocational Excellence Award2020. Taufau Toleafoa - Ken Metekingi Trophy in recognition of voluntary leadership and support in Year 13 (jointly awarded). Benjamin Harris - Tama Tū Cup for All Round Sports Boy. Leah Powick - Houghton Cup for All Round Sports Girl. Ella Rankin - Eagle Trophy for Outstanding Achievement in Sport Te Toki Kairangi.
The student leadership team for 2021l will have four head students leading the team. Head students - Ben Schnell, Sophie McIntyre, Keshaan Te Waaka and Sam Anderson.
Environmental leaders - Demetrio Cooper and Mia Harris. Academic Leaders - Marc Dorotan & Nika Matich. Sports Leaders - Ben Harris and Armand Van Lelyveld. Arts & Cultural Leaders - Kaia Flitten and Ariana Aspinall. Wellbeing Leader - Anahira Brough-Peretini.