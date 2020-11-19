Tararua College senior prizegiving success

Te Rau Huia Dux sponsored by MCI & Associates & Mary Mika and family was awarded to Sophey Jenkins.

The successes of senior students at Tararua College were celebrated recently at the senior prizegiving ceremony.

Te Rau Huia Dux sponsored by MCI & Associates & Mary Mika and family was awarded to Sophey Jenkins. The Beech Cup sponsored by Lea Builders for Te Rau Kākā Proxime Accessit Prize was awarded to Leah Powick.

The Beech Cup sponsored by Lea Builders for Te Rau Kākā Proxime Accessit Prize was awarded to Leah Powick.

Scholarships & Grants: Bianca Ashwell - Rankin Building Grant towards further education. Sophey Jenkins - Rankin Building Grant towards further education. Abby Bailey - Managh Electrical Grant towards further education. Emma Brunton - Amuri Shinfield Trust Grant for a student towards further education. Emma Brunton - Managh Electrical Grant towards further education. Samuel Anderson - Tararua College Educational Trust Scholarship in recognition of academic excellence. Hazel Ross - Tararua College Educational Trust Scholarship in recognition of citizenship to the College community. Emma Wheeler - Tararua College Educational Trust Scholarship in recognition of sporting excellence. Anahira Brough-Peretini - Tararua College Educational Trust Scholarship in recognition of cultural excellence. Cailey Coles - Keystone Trust $15,000 study award and mentoring programme over three years for a student studying in the construction Industry.

Aimee Atkin - UCOL Accomplishment Award. Jack Tiddy - Prime Minister's Vocational Excellence Award2020. Taufau Toleafoa - Ken Metekingi Trophy in recognition of voluntary leadership and support in Year 13 (jointly awarded). Benjamin Harris - Tama Tū Cup for All Round Sports Boy. Leah Powick - Houghton Cup for All Round Sports Girl. Ella Rankin - Eagle Trophy for Outstanding Achievement in Sport Te Toki Kairangi.

The student leadership team for 2021l will have four head students leading the team. Head students - Ben Schnell, Sophie McIntyre, Keshaan Te Waaka and Sam Anderson.

Environmental leaders - Demetrio Cooper and Mia Harris. Academic Leaders - Marc Dorotan & Nika Matich. Sports Leaders - Ben Harris and Armand Van Lelyveld. Arts & Cultural Leaders - Kaia Flitten and Ariana Aspinall. Wellbeing Leader - Anahira Brough-Peretini.