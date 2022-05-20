Kieran McAnulty, Government senior whip and MP for Wairarapa.

The Budget, which was announced on Thursday, was a good one for Tararua District, according to Kieran McAnulty, MP for Wairarapa.

"The thing that stands out for me, is that this Budget invests over $1 billion to help farmers and growers, with $710 million over four years for the climate emergency fund," Kieran said.

"There's no doubt that climate change is the biggest threat we face at the moment. Farmers are at the forefront of that because with the change in climate means it's going to be harder to farm.

"It also means we are going to have to get ahead of the curve when it comes to the changing consumer demands in our markets that we target, such as the United Kingdom, where we've signed the free trade agreement. We are confident we will get one over the line with the EU soon.

"We need to be able to demonstrate to those climate-aware consumers that New Zealand is doing its bit. But we also don't want to be in a sink or swim situation and leave farmers' backs against the wall. We want to help them to invest in technology that will assist them to reduce their emissions.

"Feedback indicates that the farmers are very happy with that because ultimately, it demonstrates that. We're asking a lot of farmers, we know that, but we're willing to help them get there - $710m is a significant investment.

"There is $120m for support and advisory services to help farmers to adjust what they're doing and make the changes that they need. The thing is farmers recognise they know they need to do this. The farmers I speak to are keen to do it, but it's a big challenge.

"What we've said as a government is 'we're going to walk with you and help you do it'. I think that's a real standout.

"I think the health announcements are incredibly relevant to Tararua District, which has not been well-served by the DHB model. There are people in this country who can't access services, when others can - that's not fair.

"We have people in Eketāhuna who can't go to the nearest hospital in Masterton, because there's some arbitrary boundary between two DHBs just south of Eketāhuna, I've been fighting that for as long as I've been a local MP. It's never made sense to me - it'll be gone, once these reforms come in.

"You've also got a situation where, in Dannevirke, if you need a chest x-ray, you're paying $120, but the people in Palmerston North are getting it for free. I think that's wrong. It's examples like that, we need to scrap.

"Getting rid of the DHBs and providing proper funding and a real focus on making sure the people living in rural areas get the access to health services they need. That's why I'm 100 per cent behind these reforms and I'm so pleased to see it backed up with funding.

"There is funding for emergency helicopters and air ambulances - $90m for that. Many of the helicopters are ageing, but also we need more of them. We can all point to someone we know who's needed the helicopter at some point. They might be out the coast at Akitio. When I was fencing at Makuri, if you had an accident, you would need a helicopter.

"Investing in the emergency helicopters and air ambulance services is something I think will be welcome in Tararua.

"With extra funding for police, it will allow an increase in numbers in Tararua.

Cost of living package

"We know times are tough at the moment, they're tough in every country of the world. Inflation is a global issue right now (9 per cent in Britain). Our focus needs to be on increasing wages and giving support to those who need it most.

"The National Party has said they want to give tax cuts and drop the top tax rate. Those on $180,000 a year will walk away with thousands. The average income earner in the Tararua District will walk away with $2 a week. We see that as being wrong.

"The Tararua District is a disproportionately low income area. The announcements made, will benefit more people in Tararua than they will in other regions with $1b targeted support for low and middle income households.

"We've extended the fuel excise cut and road user charges as well by two months. It will be reviewed.

"The cost of living payment, for anyone earning $70,000 or less (and is ineligible for the winter energy payment), will get $27 a week starting August 1, for three months. This will help 2.1 million people.

"This will help people cope with grocery and petrol bills getting higher. This is down to supply contracts and the war in Ukraine.

"The budget is a good one for the Tararua District," he said.