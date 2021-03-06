Taradale teen over halfway mark in world record swinging attempt

Taradale teen Patrick Cooper is hoping to beat the world record for continuous swinging aiming to do so for 36 hours. Photo / Ian Cooper

More than 24 hours into his attempt to break the world record for continuous swinging and so far Patrick Cooper has battled stinging sunburn, blustery wind and rain, fatigue and a small bout of nausea.

But the Taradale teen is still determined and in high spirits.

Cooper, 17, started swinging at the Taradale Park on Saturday morning and had just ticked over the 25-hour mark when Hawke's Bay Today caught up with him.

"I'm a bit stiff but overall I'm feeling good," he said.

"I get quite dizzy when I get off of it.

"It feels like everything is moving when you get off."

Cooper is able to take five-minute breaks every hour, but has been stacking them up to take half-hour breaks every six hours instead.

He had also swapped out his shorts for long pants after getting a "stinging sunburn" during the first day.

It was also a challenge mentally, proving to be "a bit boring" at times, he said.

"I really felt it at 2am. It was quite cold and I started struggling to stay awake."

Battling rain and wind, he'd also run into technical difficulties with the generator powering the lights and video stream set up to record his attempt.

It was technical difficulties such as these which saw the previous attempt by fellow Taradale teen Charlie O'Brien discounted despite having swung for 33 hours and 11 minutes.

Luckily Cooper and his support crew were prepared with back-up systems.

"We've had a few close calls."

He said he was grateful to the friends and family supporting him as well as several well wishers.

"Quite a few people came out or waved as they drove passed."

O'Brien had also come to offer his support and some advice.

"He was very supportive," Cooper said. "It was much appreciated."

Having passed the halfway mark, he expects to finish up just before 10.30pm on Sunday.

He said he was most looking forward to having a nap and a proper dinner when he finishes.

If Cooper reaches his 36-hour goal, he will have raised $2250 which will be donated to Starship Hospital.

People can keep up with Cooper, including watching the final moment, online at twitch.tv/yelex01