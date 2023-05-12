Norma Sinton surrounded by woollies, toys and boots to help those in Ukraine.

Taradale resident and Senior Citizens member Norma Sinton felt helpless when she saw images of war-torn Ukraine and the plight of the children. But then she heard about Operation Cover Up, a knitting organisation run by Mission Without Borders, and knew she could do something to help.

Fellow Senior Citz member and newsletter editor Isabel Wood got to work, spreading the word via an article to members about Norma’s project. And then things got a little crazy.

“It just snowballed. Photos of knitted items were posted on Facebook and other people began to get in touch. We must say a special thanks to super-knitter Andrea for her blankets and slippers.”

Donated soft toys will make their way to children in Eastern Europe.

Operation Cover Up co-ordinator Robin also told the group they would take used clean clothing and shoes for all ages.

“We asked the spinning group for peggy squares to be knitted into blankets. Everybody got on board — it was absolutely amazing,” Norma says.

Knitting, soft toys and blankets have been donated for Norma's project.

Another Senior Citizens friend, Shirley Bath, took Norma around op shops from Takapau to Pahiatua, gathering what they could for their cause.

“When they found out what we were buying them for, a lot of them donated the items. With Shirley’s help, I was able to do a whole lot more. Some of the donations were directed towards the cyclone relief,” Norma says.

Mission Without Borders distributes much-needed clothing to countries in Eastern Europe, including Ukraine. Robin says she is overwhelmed by the response to Norma’s project.

“The heart of those involved is such a blessing and will be to all those families over there.”

Blankets, clothing, knitted slippers, gumboots and gloves fill many spaces in Norma’s home.

Gumboots will be donated to children in Eastern Europe, including Ukraine.

“It started with a single bed, and I thought, that’d be it. Then we covered the double bed and there was still more and more. Sometimes I arrive home and there’s a bag at the front door. I’m absolutely delighted with the response and everyone who contributed. It’s brought us all together.”

Everything is counted and checked before being packaged up, stored in Waipukurau and then shipped to Eastern Europe next month, where it will be distributed by Mission Without Borders.

“Our net spread far and wide,” Norma says.

Not one to rest on her laurels, she has a few other projects already brewing. If anyone is interested in contributing, get in touch with Norma on 844 8388.



