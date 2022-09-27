Taradale schools lift emergency lockdowns

Taradale High School has lifted an emergency lockdown. Photo NZME

Taradale High School and Taradale Intermediate have both lifted lockdown on Wednesday afternoon.

It's understood the alerts were implemented for about 30 minutes, after police placed some schools into a precuationary lockdown early Wednesday afternoon following an "unconfirmed sighting" of a firearm.

A spokesperson from Taradale High School confirmed it was instructed by the Ministry of Education as a precautionary measure to go into emergency lockdown.

An earlier post from the school's Facebook page reassured parents that everyone was safe and advised people to not come to the school and keep contact to a minimum until further notice.

Police confirmed lockdowns had been lifted and there was no further "cause for concern".