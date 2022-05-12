Taradale Rotary recognises community heroes

Receiving his Paul Harris Fellowship pin is district governor Ross Pinkham (left) with Graeme and Stephen Ricketts who received Paul Harris awards from Taradale Rotary Club president Kaye Wishart.

Taradale Rotary recognised three outstanding community heroes at a ceremony a fortnight ago, presenting them with Paul Harris Fellowship recognitions.

Taradale Cricket Club volunteer Fiona Hewetson joined Graeme Ricketts and Stephen Ricketts from Napier and Hastings Mitre 10 MEGA stores to receive their awards, with Rotary District 9930 governor and Taradale Rotary Club member Ross Pinkham receiving a third sapphire Paul Harris Fellowship pin.

A Rotary Paul Harris Fellowship honours those individuals in our community who exemplify the true values of Rotary, and recognises US$1000 given to the Rotary Foundation by a club.

Fiona has been a member of the Taradale Cricket Club since 2005 and during this time has held roles as secretary and treasurer, is a dedicated fundraiser and the first point of contact for families wishing to learn more about cricket. Her enthusiasm and fundraising efforts ensured junior members from all walks of life were able to attend the Riverbend cricket camps.

She has been referred to as a rock, because of her wealth of knowledge and her unselfish dedication which has allowed the club to survive in tough times. New Zealand Cricket also recognised Fiona with their 2021 Volunteer of the Year award.

The Ricketts are a well-known family in Hawke's Bay and the Rotary Club of Taradale recognised Graeme and Stephen Ricketts for their impressive business achievements, community commitment and involvement that has enabled them to give back to the community.

The brothers own the Napier and Hastings Mitre 10 MEGA businesses, employ about 280 people locally and about 450 are employed in the other stores. Customer service is at the heart of what they do and this is the legacy that Derek, their late father (a previous Taradale Rotarian) left to the business. Many community organisations and individuals have been recipients of support and/or donations from the Ricketts — the list is lengthy, and includes

● The Mitre 10 MEGA Walk commenced in 2008.

● Trucking for Cancer, in conjunction with Road Transport Hawke's Bay, has raised considerable amounts of funds for children and youth with cancer.

● The Mitre 10 Regional Sports Park is their chosen way to say thank you to the community which has been good to them.

● Mitre 10 Tough Kids is a fun annual event for low decile primary schools from Wairoa to Central Hawke's Bay. Up to 2500 children take part and any surplus funds are given to local charities.

● The Ricketts are long-term supporters of the Graeme Dingle Foundation which focuses on empowering tamariki and rangatahi to overcome life's obstacles and steer them into a better life, together with navigating career opportunities.

● The annual Ladies Night raises funds which are donated back to local charities.

● The Port Hill and Maycenvale junior soccer teams are provided with funds annually to provide junior jerseys and associated costs with weekend games.

● Big Brothers, Big Sisters receive annual sponsorship which supports a mentor and at-risk young persons who spend one-on-one time together.

● Other organisations supported are Menz Shed Napier and Hastings, Hohepa, HB Wood Turners Guild, Taradale Rotary Puketapu Auction and Fair, Greenmeadows Rotary Art Exhibition, $100 gift vouchers per month per store to a worthy cause.

Graeme and Stephen also support two employees each year, aged 18-26 years, to attend the annual Rotary Youth Leadership Awards. This is a highly regarded and very successful week-long Rotary programme. All participants return to their workplaces with new skills and increased confidence.

Graeme and Stephen received their Paul Harris Fellowship recognitions for their outstanding contribution to the community and business, and they are dedicated to providing significant sponsorship.

President Kaye Wishart presented district governor Ross Pinkham with a third sapphire Paul Harris Fellowship pin which recognises Ross' personal contribution over a period of time of US$1000 to the Rotary Foundation.

Taradale Rotary congratulates all Paul Harris Fellowship recipients.