Hawkes Bay Today

Taradale retiree repairing bikes to raise money for charity

3 minutes to read
Roger Davies, from Taradale, is spending his retirement repairing and selling bikes to raise money for charity. Photo / Paul Taylor

By James Pocock

A Taradale man is spending his retirement repairing bicycles to raise money childrens' charities and cancer research.

Roger Davies repairs old, broken bikes to sell and gives the proceeds to cancer research in Hawke's Bay

