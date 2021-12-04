Taradale Cricket Club 'buzzing' as Ajaz Patel joins cricketing royalty

Ajaz Patel during his record-breaking haul. Photo / Saikat Das

The Taradale Cricket Club community is still "buzzing" after watching their former star spinner make Test history in Mumbai.

Blackcaps spinner Ajaz Patel, who tormented batsmen while representing Taradale Cricket Club between 2012 and 2021, wrote his name into the history books on Saturday night (NZT) playing against India.

The 33-year-old became just the third player in Test history to take 10 wickets in a single innings.

As the wickets fell, the clubrooms at Taradale Cricket Club almost suffered the same fate.

A group of players and club members erupted as they watched the match on television and saw Patel collect his 10th wicket.

He removed the entire Indian side with figures of 10-119 off 48 overs, which included the scalps of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, both of whom he removed for a duck.

To make the achievement even more special the match was played in his childhood home of Mumbai where he was born and lived until his family moved to New Zealand when he was eight.

Ajaz Patel in his Taradale shirt in 2018. Photo / Supplied

Unfortunately, the Black Caps managed just 62 all out in reply, and trailed India by more than 250 runs going into the second innings.

Patel began playing club cricket at Taradale Cricket Club in 2012 after linking up with the Central Districts set-up.

Needing a local club and a place to stay, he spent two summers boarding with former Taradale Cricket Club chairman Marty Graham before spending a summer based in Hastings.

"He is a really good bugger and super-intelligent," Graham said.

He said the whole club was rapt for him and his incredible achievement.

"The club is buzzing, they will just be going off about this."

Patel played a lot of club cricket for Taradale before having to cut back his club involvement to focus on the Central Districts then the Black Caps.

However, he has still turned out for the odd match for Taradale during the past five years, including a game in March this year where he nabbed two wickets in four overs for Taradale against Central Hawke's Bay.

Graham said Patel was originally a seam bowler but switched to spin bowling after playing rep under-19 cricket and receiving some feedback.

He said Patel was a great person to have around and even offered to cook Graham's family a few meals while lodging in Taradale.

"I would not say he was an incredible cook but he would ring his mum and start cooking [while getting advice]," he said with a laugh.

Former Taradale captain and long-standing wicketkeeper Luke Kenworthy said it was amazing to have played alongside Patel, who was a well-loved member of the club.

"We were definitely lucky to land him," he said. "I have been behind the stumps for a few of his victims and I'm pretty happy to claim a few off him, especially now with his claim to fame."

He said they had a strong pedigree of players represent the club over the years, including the likes of Doug Bracewell and Dane Cleaver.

"There are lots of positives coming out of the club and we have a great junior system in place now."