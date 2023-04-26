Members of the public gather for the opening of the Cyclone Relief Exhibition.

Proceeds from an art exhibition held at Ahuriri Contemporary Gallery featuring work from activist and artist Tame Iti will be donated to the Waiohiki Community Arts Trust.

The Moment of Anticipation, by Peter Madden (left), and I Will Not Speak Māori, by Tame Iti.

Gallery director Elisa Boyd-Dunlop says the Cyclone Relief Exhibition, which closes on Wednesday, May 10, brings in artists from across the motu who have sent works to them in a show of solidarity and support for a struggling community.

“This is a way that the arts community can give back directly to other members of the arts community and support each other,” Elisa says.

Contributing artists Helen Dynes and Tamati Homes have also been personally affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. Helen lost her studio and teaching space at Waiohiki and Tamati lost his home.

“Any proceeds are sent directly to them. The show isn’t just about raising funds, but also creating a collective sense of healing from a shared trauma aided by the presence of art, poetry and community.”

Elisa says across their galleries they have raised more than $8000 to support cyclone relief in Hawke’s Bay and are keen to get to $10,000.

Participating artists include those from Te Matau-a-Māui Hawke’s Bay alongside artists from outside the region.

Works for sale at Ahuriri Contemporary are (from left): In This Moment, At This Time, by Leanne Morrison; Red, by Jamie Te Heuheu and Study for Facade, by Mirjam Lugt.

“Te Herenga Waka University Press and Auckland University Press have also generously donated recent poetry publications to be raffled.”

Ahuriri Contemporary is a gallery space run upstairs at the Boyd-Dunlop Gallery. Elisa says the gallery features three exhibition spaces, located in the arts quarter of Hastings Street in the Boyd-Dunlop Arts Precinct. She says they decided to host the fundraising exhibition as soon as they were able to return to the galleries after the cyclone.

“We wanted to do something to respond to the disaster in our region. We had just opened an exhibition with Emma Bass at the time of the cyclone and decided that 10 per cent of any sales from Boyd-Dunlop Gallery we would donate for the remainder of the exhibition.”

Along with photographer Richard Brimer, Elisa says they pooled their knowledge and resources to hatch a plan for cyclone relief in Hawke’s Bay.

“Many people were feeling powerless watching the images of the devastation here and this was an opportunity for not only local artists but other artists connected to us to help in their own unique way.”

Tongue Tied, by Philippa Blair.

She says the show unfolded quickly, opening on March 24 after three weeks of planning.

“We invited Richard to help us as we worked with him last year on a fundraising show for Waiohiki Marae featuring some of the same artists such as Tame Iti, Deborah Smith, Jono Rotman and Derek Henderson who both had a connection with Waiohiki and have all kindly donated 100 per cent of proceeds to the Waiohiki Fund.”

To encompass more art forms into the exhibition they have also included a poetry raffle, with nine new recent poetry editions donated by Otago University Press, Auckland University Press and Te Herenga Waka University Press.

“The whole collection will go to one lucky person, with tickets selling for $10 each and all funds raised going to Waiohiki Community Arts Trust.”

Of the 29 participating artists, 17 are from out of town from as further afield as the Far North to Christchurch, Ōtautahi. Elisa says they initially suggested 10 per cent of the sale price be donated.

“Some of the artists came back offering to donate higher amounts. The aroha and generosity exhibited by these wonderful artists is really humbling. We really felt like a warm blanket was being offered from around the motu to support us here in Te Matau-a-Maui.”

Ahuriri Contemporary is open seven days a week for viewing. A full catalogue with all information on the available works can be requested at info@ahuriricontemporary.com



