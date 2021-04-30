Talking Point: Why is a Hastings dam any different from a Waipawa dam?

Protesters hand out 'dam wrong' T-shirts in 2016 at the height of the Ruataniwha Water Storage Scheme) RWSS protests. Photo /NZME

Protesters hand out 'dam wrong' T-shirts in 2016 at the height of the Ruataniwha Water Storage Scheme) RWSS protests. Photo /NZME

The Hawke's Bay Regional Council decision to fund a water storage dam near Hastings is a victory for Heretaunga Plains orchardists.

It comes at a high cost.

Some 10 years ago, HBRC water policy shortcomings infuriated many Hastings apple growers.

They drove tractors through Hastings and held protests.

This led to a group of apple growers creating and funding a political party, later called "Rex and the Romans" (HBRC Register of Candidates Expenses 2013/2016/2019).

In the 2013 election, they won the four HBRC Hastings seats.

At that time, the council was considering the Ruataniwha Water Storage Scheme (RWSS) in Central Hawke's Bay.

HBRC climate scientists were warning that global warming would increase drought frequency dramatically, leading to catastrophe for the rural economy.

Many Hastings apple growers were unhappy with the RWSS, believing that Heretaunga water needs were more important.

At first the four new councillors supported the RWSS. In January 2015 they presented council with a paper called "The Right Dam" (HBRC Minutes - Jan 2015).

In this they agreed that a proposed 80 metre high storage dam on the Makaroro river would benefit the environment and the economy.

What makes a Hastings dam any different from a Waipawa dam, asks Tim Gilbertson?

In 2016, without any explanation, the four changed their minds and launched a full scale attack on the RWSS. In March 2016 they took a roadshow around Hawke's Bay.

They held four public meetings at which they said the scheme was of little environmental or economic value, would cost ratepayers a fortune, never pay its way and would benefit only 180 wealthy CHB farmers, who would take up intensive farming and destroy all the rivers (Baybuzz. Feb 10, 2016: Tom Belford HBRC councillor).

In the October 2016 election they won a majority and cancelled the RWSS.

Shortly afterwards the council CEO resigned.

He was paid a severance bonus of $300,000 plus a special one-off payment of $30,000 for legal fees relating to his termination (HBRC Annual report 2018).

Rex and the Romans, with funding from Heretaunga Plains orchardists, had won a comprehensive political victory, paving the way for a realignment of funding from CHB to Hastings.

Last month they announced funding for a 3 million cubic metre water storage dam at Maraekakaho.

HBRC has not explained why a dam near Hastings is not the same as a dam near Waipawa.

The reasons for and against both dams are identical.

A consistent view would hold that the Hastings dam, like the Makaroro dam, would be of little or no economic and environmental value and benefit a few apple growers at huge cost to the general ratepayer.

Conversely, if the Hastings dam is a wonderful idea (which most thinking people agree that it is) then so is the Waipawa dam. "Hastings dam good, Waipawa dam bad" makes no sense.

The departure of the CEO in 2018 politicised HBRC staff. CHB water problems remained after the RWWSS was abandoned.

To cover itself, HBRC created a Future Farming Trust to teach farmers how to grow grass without water, a feat that has eluded greater minds than theirs for several centuries.

And they commissioned another report.

Tabled in September 2020 (HBRC Corporate and Strategic Planning Committee, Sept 2, 2020 Page 45 Item 7) the report said the 80 metre high Makaroro dam is still the best option by a country mile.

HBRC instead decided to trial Managed Aquifer Recharge (MAR) and revisit five small discredited dams in CHB to show that they still care about people living south of Pakipaki.

The only person on the planet who believes that MAR and small puddles will come close to solving the CHB water crisis also believes that the next Melbourne Cup will be won by a three-legged zebra.

The orchardists' triumph is hugely costly. If Makaroro had gone ahead as planned, it would be close to operational, giving at least some hope to the community.

Instead we are facing the predicted catastrophe with no solution in sight.

Drought is again imminent. Economic damage will soon match and possibly exceed the $700 million the East Coast endured in 2006/7 (MAF Report. 2008, available on website).

The politicisation of the regional council is a huge problem.

In my view, lobbyists and party funders influence policy, and resources flow to the most vocal group, much as happens at a national level.

Twenty-three new staff in the Napier office and a planned regional park near Napier airport show the direction of travel.

Lake Whatuma near Waipukurau will languish for another 50 years.

For those of us in the Tukituki basin who seek water security to stave off the increasing threats from climate change, the outlook is bleak.

Heretaunga/Ahuriri will prosper. Tamatea will burn.

Tim Gilbertson is a former CHB mayor and former HB Regional councillor. He is a director of Water Holdings Hawkes Bay Ltd - a company that specialises in water reticulation construction and maintenance